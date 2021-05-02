What the post-pandemic workplace has in store for the careers of remote workers

What does the future of work look like?

What future for remote workers? And what will post-pandemic workdays look like: back to the office, working from home or in a hybrid? As the light at the end of the tunnel seems within reach, companies around the world are scrambling to create the future workplace. One way to predict the future of work is to understand people’s remote work experiences over the past year. And based on recent reports, one thing is clear: Remote working has left an impression. The Limeade Institutes Employee Care Report 3.0 found that 100% of former on-site employees said they were anxious to return to the office, 71% said they were concerned about the lack of flexibility and 77% said they were concerned about exposure to Covid-19.

Preference for remote work

FlexJobs surveyed over 2,100 people who worked remotely during the pandemic from March 17, 2021 to April 5, 2021. They found that not only do employees want remote work after the pandemic, but 58% say they would absolutely look for a new job if they weren’t allowed to continue working remotely in their current position. In addition, 65% want to work remotely full time after the pandemic, and 33% prefer a hybrid way of working. The main concerns related to returning to the office are exposure to Covid-19, less flexibility at work and a worse work-life balance. Here are some other first level results:

55% say their productivity has increased while working remotely, while 33% say it has stayed the same.

30% say their ability to collaborate has improved in a virtual environment, compared to a traditional office, a third say their ability to collaborate has suffered (33%) and another third say it has remained unchanged ( 34%).

Cost savings are listed as the second biggest benefit of working remotely (75%), after not having a commute to work (84%), and 38% believe they save at least $ 5,000 per year thanks to remote work.

Not having to travel / drive to get to meetings (75%), wearing comfortable clothes (58%), the ability to mute (55%) and greater planning flexibility (51%) were the main favorite elements of videoconferencing.

86% engaged in some kind of professional development during the pandemic.

50% like videoconferences versus 14% who don’t like them.

37% would consider moving if they had a permanent remote job.

70% do not believe that working remotely during the pandemic had an impact one way or the other on their chances of promotion / advancement.

Over half of remote workers have a specific home office setup, 24% have an actual home office, and 34% have created a dedicated home office space.

Nine in 10 remote workers spent money on their home office in 2020, 42% spending between $ 100 and $ 500, while 12% spent more than $ 1,000.

Dealing with technical / software issues (frozen screen, poor audio quality, etc.) (58%) is the main problem with videoconferencing. Video fatigue (28%), reading nonverbal cues (28%), and background distractions (26%) followed.

Overuse / disconnection (35%) is the biggest challenge for remote workers. Dealing with non-work distractions (28%), troubleshooting technology issues (28%), and Wi-Fi reliability (26%) were the other major weaknesses.

I’m not surprised to see that more than half of people working remotely during the pandemic, even under these tense and unusual circumstances, appreciate its benefits so much that they would quit their current jobs in order to continue working from home. , said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. The remote working landscape has changed permanently in the wake of Covid-19, and its impact will be felt in the labor market and the workplace well for the foreseeable future.

Is hybrid work the status quo?

According to JLL human experience survey of more than 2,000 office workers worldwide, the current crisis is forcing companies to decouple traditional work and working styles from head office, and 66% of employees expect to work in a hybrid model after the pandemic. Companies like PwC, Microsoft and IBM are hedging their bets on long-term hybrid work models to meet employee demands for flexibility, but prioritizing mental health and wellness will also be critical to appease the new priorities of the hand. -work in the office of the future.

I spoke with Cynthia Kantor, Chief Product Officer of Corporate Solutions at JLL, a Fortune 500 company with revenues of $ 16.6 billion in more than 80 countries. Kantor explained how employers can ensure a future hybrid workplace with well-being in mind. According to her, three in four employees expect health and wellness benefits after the pandemic, and 72% prefer work-life balance to a comfortable salary (69%) in terms of post-pandemic significance. As vaccination rates continue to climb across the country, it feels like we are finally starting to turn a turn towards better times, Kantor said, however, last year’s mental health checkup cannot. be underestimated and the health and well-being of employees must continue. be in mind when companies plan their return to the office.

the Human experience report revealed that workers say the Covid-19 pandemic was the most stressful time of their careers, more than even the Great Recession (69%). According to Kantor, as hybrid working quickly becomes the new normal with 66% of employees planning to work in a post-pandemic hybrid model, companies will need to be bold and proactive in redesigning their workplaces, both physical and remote. , to support employee health and well-being in the future.

Responding to the very real dilemma that employees don’t feel their best due to a more distant connection to office culture when working remotely, one of JLL’s bold moves, according to Kantor, is the launch of Experience / Everywhere designed to seamlessly connect employees across the office, at home, or wherever work takes place. This includes The Hub, she said, a digital portal that integrates directly with employee calendars to block time from micro-habits to combat work stressors felt throughout the day, offering personalized on-demand wellness services like yoga and meditation to suit everyone. interests and needs of individuals.