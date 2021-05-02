Business
Return of cruise industry could bring much-needed revenue to port of SF – The San Francisco Examiner
Cruise ships, which could be cleared to sail in U.S. waters as early as mid-July for the first time in more than a year, could bring much-needed economic activity back to the Port of San Francisco – if they show up.
The port has 27 remaining cruise arrivals on its calendar this year between July and December, but there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the industry’s recovery and it is not known if they will materialize.
Hopes were raised this week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they could approve passenger cruises at U.S. ports as early as this summer. Cruise lines are expected to adhere to a number of COVID-19 restrictions, including signing agreements with the respective ports and local health authorities where they plan to dock.
“CDC remains committed to resuming passenger operations in the United States in accordance with the requirements of the [Framework for Conditional Sailing Order] by mid-summer, which is the targets announced by many major cruise lines and travelers, ”CDC spokesperson Scott Pauley said in a statement. “CDC hopes to continue its engagement with the industry and urges cruise lines to submit Phase 2A port agreements as soon as possible in order to maintain the passenger travel schedule by mid-July.
A return of the cruise industry could provide much-needed financial relief for the cash-strapped Port of San Francisco, which has seen revenues drop nearly 50% during the pandemic and faces a revenue shortfall of around $ 100 million over the next five years. years. The agency relies heavily on tourist, commercial and commercial rents for its financing.
Due to the shortfall, the port is even considering taking a $ 20 million loan from San Francisco International Airport or the city’s general fund to avoid layoffs in the next fiscal year and respond to demands. other requests such as essential major repairs.
The return of cruises could also help the local economy through passenger spending and give dockers more work.
Port spokesman Randy Quezada said the cruise industry provides a vital source of revenue for the waterfront and that each ship “brings thousands of passengers and crew to San Francisco shopping. and dine at local businesses and attractions ”.
“The port is committed to working with all federal, state and local health authorities, as well as our terminal operator and cruise industry partners to ensure a safe resumption of cruises this year,” Quezada said.
In 2020, the Port of San Francisco was expected to accommodate a record 117 cruise stopovers, or cruise ship arrivals, comprising around 380,000 passengers. However, only 12 arrivals were after the CDC issued a “no veil” order to the industry in March 2020, as the pandemic took hold in the United States. in the Port of Oakland after being initially quarantined at sea.
The “no sail” order for cruise ships has resulted in the cancellation of 198 cruise arrivals in San Francisco since March 2020 and so far in 2021, said Andre Coleman, deputy director of marine navigation at the Port of San Francisco at the Port Commission earlier this month.
For the 198 canceled cruises, the port lost “$ 15 million in passenger-only revenue,” Coleman said, referring to the fees the cruises have to pay per passenger. Each cruise ship also incurs a direct expenditure of about $ 500,000 by passengers and crew, Coleman added.
In 2022, the port has requests for 118 cruise ship arrivals for a total of around 300,000 passengers, an estimate that assumes a sale at reduced capacity.
San Francisco cruise itineraries historically include Alaska, Mexico, and Hawaii.
