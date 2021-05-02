Protestant Man United supporters enter Old Trafford and invade the pitch ahead of Liverpool game





Manchester United fans protesting against Glazer family ownership of the club broke into their Old Trafford stadium and gathered on the pitch ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool. British media reported that fans showed up at Old Trafford at 1 p.m. local time (12 p.m. GMT) to protest the owners with banners and flares. They lowered the barriers to cut their way into the ground ahead of one of the biggest domestic games of the season, which is set to start at 4:30 p.m. local time. Some fans even climbed onto the posts before being taken off the pitch after around 10 minutes. The Premier League released squad sheets an hour before the scheduled kick-off, although the players have yet to arrive at the stadium. The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club’s failed attempt to be part of a breakaway European Super League last month. United owner Joel Glazer, who was named vice-president of the European Super League when the announcement was made, apologized to fans in an open letter after their withdrawal from the project. However, the apology appears to have been rejected by the club’s fan base which demonstrated outside Old Trafford last week following protests at United’s training ground. The pitch invasion follows a protest outside the Lowry Hotel, where the United States team traditionally spends the night before any home game in preparation for games. As the weekend approached, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had supported fans’ right to protest but urged them to do so peacefully. “It is important that the opinions of the fans are heard and that we communicate better,” Solskjaer told reporters. “I have been supported and have had great support from the club and the owners and I am sure I will have the support again to go further.” United was bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds ($ 1.1 billion) in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers remain in the majority. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

