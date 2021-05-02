A ghost bike finds its place of rest in the collections of the Muse de la Civilization





“Like all the objects in our collections, this phantom bike illustrates the evolution of our society. As part of the grieving process, the ghost bike is a sober and meaningful marker of both the absence of a loved one and the context of their passing. They are also strong artistic forms of expression that aim to unite and mobilize people. This mobilization succeeded in informing the public authorities of a serious urban security problem and led to its resolution. As such, this white bicycle marking Mathilde Blais’ death will forever remain a symbol of progress for the safety of cyclists. Such a deeply significant object absolutely had to be preserved in the collective memory and that is exactly what the Muse of Civilization does. ”

–Stphan La Roche, President and CEO, Muse de la civilization “I am moved to know that the death of my daughter will not be in vain and that it will serve to make future generations understand that civic action can lead to constructive change.”

–Genevive Laborde, Mathilde Blais’ mother Strong points: For the families and loved ones of deceased cyclists and for the cycling community, ghost bikes are extremely symbolic. Their locations become sacred places;

The ghost bike for Mathilde Blais was the second to be installed by Vlo fantme;

was the second to be installed by Vlo fantme; When this bicycle was removed, eight remained on the island of Montral, one in Mirabel , one on Longueuil and one in Repentigny ;

, one on and one in ; The Muse de la civilization is the guardian of rich collections of more than 225,000 objects that reflect the living environments, daily life, work, knowledge and know-how, hobbies, aspirations, achievements and relationships with the world of people who live in Quebec. . Related links: Muse of civilization: http://www.mcq.org

Ghost bike (locations of ghost bikes): http://www.velofantome.org/velos-fantome

