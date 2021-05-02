Is BlackRock the dividend stock for you?





Black rock (NYSE: BLK) is the nation’s largest asset management firm, with $ 9 trillion in assets under management, as well as the largest manager of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), through iShares. The continued surge in the popularity of ETFs has helped propel BlackRock’s growth over the past decade, and they are expected to continue to generate profits over the next decade. This year, BlackRock’s share price has risen about 14% at Friday’s close, after gaining 47% in 2020. It also pays a reliable dividend – and for many investors, this combination of regular capital appreciation and attractive payouts make it a stock to consider. Let’s take a closer look at whether BlackRock is the right dividend paying stock for you. He posted 12 years of rising dividends BlackRock isn’t a dividend aristocrat, but it’s on track, with 12 straight years of increases, including this year. The company increased its first quarter dividend in January to $ 4.13 per share, an increase of 13.7% from the previous quarter. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown by an average of 11% per year, which exceeds the industry’s average growth rate. This dividend earns 2% at Friday prices. The yield is simply the portion of the stock price that the dividend represents. The current 2% is down from 2.7% a year ago, and lower than it was over the past decade; however, it remains above the average return of the financial sector, which is 1.7%, and the S&P 500, which is 1.4%. BlackRock’s share price is high, at $ 819.30 per share, some investors may be limited in the amount they can invest. But if you owned 50 stocks, you would get $ 206.50 per quarter in dividends and $ 826 per year – and as we’ll see, that’s pretty sustainable. Is it sustainable? BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is around 46% over the past three years, which means it pays just under half of its earnings in dividends. the company is probably not paying cash to investors at the expense of something else. This dividend certainly looks sustainable, given the strong financial results and BlackRock’s status in the industry. BlackRock has just come out of a first quarter that saw a 19% increase in revenues, an 18% increase in profits and a record $ 172 billion in net inflows to its funds. BlackRock has capitalized on its leadership in ETFs, which are expected to experience continued growth over the next decade, as well as in ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. This is another booming area of ​​the market, and BlackRock has established a leadership position there as well, announcing that it would only invest in companies that detail how their business plans fit into an economy. with zero net emissions. In addition, BlackRock has strong finances with an operating margin of 35% and over $ 3.5 billion in free cash flow. Over the past 10 years, BlackRock has posted an annualized return of 15.4%, which exceeds the S&P 500. Given its status as a market leader and strength in ETFs and ESG investments, look for growth sustained long-term to continue. The company has delivered an increasing annual dividend over the past 12 years and the future looks bright, not only for the dividend, but also for the potential for capital appreciation. Taken together, this makes BlackRock a great choice for income investors.

