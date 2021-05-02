Market sentiment improves on AEV as first quarter profit more than tripled





Through Ana Olivia A. Tirona, Searcher INVESTORS had their fill of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) last week after its profits more than tripled in the first three months of the year. Data from the Philippine Stock Exchange showed that a total of 10.33 million AEV shares were traded last week at a value of 365.17 million pesos, making it the 19the the most actively traded stocks between April 26 and April 30. The holding company Aboitizs closed at 35.50 P per share on Friday, 2% above its closing price of 34.80 P per share on April 23. However, it is down 24% since the start of the year. AEV remained volatile last week after the company released its first quarter earnings report, Timson Securities, Inc., head of online trading Darren Blaine T. Pangan, said in a message from Viber on Friday. This resulted in improved market sentiment for the stock, as evidenced by the closing price higher than last week’s closing price, he added. AEV’s consolidated net profit climbed more than three times to 7.6 billion pesos in the first quarter, from P2 billion reported in the same period last year, its disclosure to the local exchange showed on the 28th. last April. Basically, almost all of its subsidiaries performed better in the first quarter of this year, except for the flows where they were driven by the cost of inputs, Diversified Securities, Inc. Aniceto K. Pangan said in a text message. Broken down by its subsidiaries, Aboitiz Power Corp. accounted for more than half of profits in the January-March period, while UnionBank of the Philippines accounted for 29%. Its power, infrastructure and real estate units contributed 8%, 4% and 1% respectively. Meanwhile, net profit attributable to AEV fell 30% to 15.43 billion pesos last year amid disruption caused by lockdowns to contain the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID- 19). Diversified Securities Mr Pangan expects AEV to perform better this year with an estimated triple-digit improvement, but that depends on how quickly the vaccine rolls out in the country. Any delay in deployment will affect the economy, which in turn will affect businesses, he said. But that’s the problem, the situation is still fluid. This is why I can not give an exact analysis of its improvement [this year], he added. Last Wednesday, President Rodrigo R. Duterte announced a two-week extension until May 14 of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. For this week, Timson Securities Mr. Pangan expects AEV support and resistance levels at P34 and P37.30, respectively. The stock could continue to consolidate in this range until the major catalysts significantly affect local investor sentiment, he said. Meanwhile, Diversified Securities’ Mr. Pangan pegged the immediate support level for stocks at 34.20P and the immediate resistance level at 37.20P.

