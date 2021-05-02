U.S. Treasury yellen eases inflation fears on Biden plan -interview

InvestorPlace

Is Dogecoin dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban say no so much

When Dogecoin enthusiasts (CCC: DOGE-USD) created #DogeDay, many were hoping that Dogecoin prices would go to $ 1. Even fifty cents would have been acceptable. Source: Shutterstock Instead, April 20 marked one of the worst days ever for Dogecoins. Within hours, the coin had gone from its open of around 40 cents to a close of 32 cents. By the end of the week, the coin had fallen below 20 cents, wiping out $ 25 billion in investor wealth. There was concern with the big investors who had big positions that the dog had his day ahead and wanted to leave, said Eric Schiffer, the head of a private equity firm called The Patriarch Organization. for all intents and purposes it looked like Dogecoin was dead. But the elk bulls would have the final say. As celebrities like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk started tweeting about cryptocurrency, investors began to buy back. Almost like magic, Dogecoin prices started to rise again. 10 of the best Nasdaq Blue-Chip stocks to buy now, as investors try to make sense of an asset with no intrinsic value, dynamic investors will continue to confuse traditional assets. As this week has shown, Dogecoin may be dead, but not quite yet. Dogecoin Price: The world’s biggest $ 40 billion Cryptocurrencys inner joke has long baffled conventional investors. All coins already have zero intrinsic value and Dogecoin has been keen to satirize this fact. Its original 2013 code allocated up to a billion coins per solved block, rendering DOGE virtually unusable as a form of currency. Fast forward to 2021, however, and DOGE has become one of the biggest silver producers of the year. $ 10,000 invested in Dogecoin at the start of the year would have grown to over $ 870,000 at its peak. Ordinary retail investors became millionaires overnight. Technologically, Dogecoin has also grown. His once ridiculous mining reward system now works on a system that mimics a 2.5% inflation rate. A merged mining capacity also allows miners to trade DOGE in parallel with Litecoin (CCC: LTE-USD), significantly increasing its mining pool. Still, Dogecoin prices seem to have a life of their own. Its big tech revisions in 2014 coincided with a huge collapse in value. Three years later, the opposite was true; Although development virtually ceased in the first quarter of 2017, Dogecoin prices would increase by 3,700% by the end of this year. The explanation for these moves varies, from a failed Reddit investment plan to a larger cryptocurrency fad. Recently, DOGE price movements have gotten even stranger. On January 28, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), tweeted the first of many articles referring to Dogecoin, a photoshopped issue of Dogue magazine with Cinza the Whippet on the cover. DOGE prices jumped 500% the next day, creating a pattern of price increases following any mention of the new Tweeter-in-Chief. Source: Thompson Reuters Dogecoin price after Elon Musk’s tweet Other celebrities have since jumped on board. In February, billionaire Mark Cuban told Forbes he bought Dogecoin for his son. It’s fun, exciting and educational for him, Cuban said during the interview. This gives you a better chance of winning than a lottery ticket. This educational lesson could have earned investors billions. In mid-April, Dogecoin prices rose so much that they briefly replaced XRP (CCC: XRP-USD) as the world’s fourth largest currency. The Driving Forces of Dogecoin When cryptocurrencies took off in the early 2010s, Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD) dominated. Creating new portfolios was a tedious process and few investors ventured beyond what they already knew. As such, Bitcoin dominated at least 95% in the market until 2016. As high quality exchanges began to appear, however, the early advance of Bitcoins became less critical. The new exchanges have allowed customers to buy dozens of different coins without creating a new wallet for each currency. Technological barriers to new altcoins have started to crumble. In her place, the power of stardom began to take hold. Coins like Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD), Polkadot (CCC: DOT-USD) and Stellar (CCC: XLM-USD) quickly rose through the crypto ranks thanks to their all-star development teams. In some cases, the technology doesn’t even seem to matter. In March, Justin Sun, CEO of Tron (CCC: TRON-USD), made headlines after losing a high-profile $ 69 million auction for the NFT (non-fungible token) artwork. the most expensive to date. The famous hype man of the century’s motto was going to almost quadruple in mid-April, despite Trons’ serious plagiarism issues (Sun would continue to blame this on a bad translation). Today, those same celebrity forces are now driving up Dogecoin prices. It doesn’t matter that Dogecoin hardly has a development team, nor that its technology is practically identical to Litecoin. As more and more high profile names come on board, the price of cryptocurrency only seems to be going in one direction: up. Momentum Becomes the Driving Force The Dogecoins celebrity effect has also coincided with a broader shift towards momentum investing a by-product of the role of social media in promoting cryptocurrencies. Many parts now have dedicated fan bases that unintentionally create feedback loops in the price of parts. Rising prices attract more interest on social media, leading more buyers to join, etc. The results have been nothing short of breathtaking. An investor who bought any of the 10 new coins mentioned in the top 10 on Twitter in mid-2020 could have seen their investment triple Bitcoin’s return. (Just one of these typically risky initial coin offerings, or ICOs, would drop from its initial price.) The rise of dynamic investing has even caught several seasoned crypto investors off guard. In May 2020, California-based Cryptolab Capital closed its doors after a series of poor Bitcoin returns. Companies like Virgil Capital would resort to fraud to maintain the illusion of success. Momentum, however, is a double-edged sword. The same hot money investors are often the first to sell, creating a relentless downward spiral. This is why the 50% drop in Dogecoins last week worried investors. Without intervention, the room would surely drop further. Elon Musk to the Rescue Fortunately for Dogecoin holders, however, coin contributors had other plans. As Elon Musk and other celebrities took to social media for support, DOGE’s prices started to rise. By the time Musk tweeted The Dogefather at 2:20 a.m. on April 28, prices would hit 32 cents the next morning. For Dogecoin, these recoveries are important. Most late-game cryptocurrency investors are buyers looking to make money, notes Richard Partington, economics correspondent at The Guardian. Lower prices tend to trigger more sales. Trade volume does the trick. DOGE’s initial run to 40 cents coincided with a wave of buying. With the fall in prices, volumes have remained high. In other words, investors were selling faster than new buyers. Chartists often frustrate fundamental value selectors with terms such as breakouts to describe initial price gains leading to further highs (or vice versa on the downside). In the case of Dogecoin, they’re right that a little nudge with a timely tweet can become the catalyst to send DOGE to the moon. So, with Dogecoin, invest thoughtfully. It is no longer the investors who control the rocket; it is the famous donors who support the currency of this strange new world. 