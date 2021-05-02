Carnival cruise ships return to Galveston, Texas port for the first time in over a year





(CNN) On Sunday, two Carnival cruise ships return to the port of Galveston in Texas. After more than a year of absence, the return of the ships offers a silver lining for the travel industry, which was hit hard during the pandemic. Both ships, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista, were due to arrive at the port around noon local time, and port officials have invited the public to come celebrate their return. “We are so excited to finally have our ships home,” read a Facebook post from the port of galveston . “We have obtained permission to allow community public access to the dock between cruise terminals 1 and 2 for this special event.” The ships left the port in April 2020, according to CNN Affiliate KTRK, as the pandemic halted cruises. Many Texas companies rely on the cruise industry. The Port of Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise home port in North America and the only cruise port in Texas, according to the Carnival Cruise Line. “The suspension of the cruise from Galveston has resulted in huge losses to the Texas economy and the families who depend on this industry,” said Rodger Rees, CEO of the Port of Galveston, in a press release in April “Based on historical annual economic impact statistics, the losses are estimated at $ 1.2 billion in direct expenses, 23,000 jobs and $ 1.6 billion in wages statewide.” Although cruise ships are still not allowed to sail with passengers from the United States, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their Conditional Navigation Order (CSO) last month with advice on how they expect the industry to resume crossings. Several measures have been described, in particular; increase in weekly to daily notification of Covid-19 cases, implementation of routine testing procedures for crew members and establishment of a vaccination plan for crew members and port staff. The next phase of the CSO guidelines will include test trips that will allow crew and port staff to practice the new Covid-19 operating procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers, according to the CDC. “This multi-billion dollar industry is the ONLY industry federally banned from operating, even as other travel, tourism and hospitality sectors have opened up or have continued to operate throughout the year. pandemic.” reads the letter Rees added that the port has upgraded its cruise terminal to meet CDC standards and has invested around “$ 100,000 in upgrades to reduce the spread of the virus” at both cruise terminals. The Breeze and Vista will undergo maintenance while they wait in port for advice from CDC. On Sunday evening, ships will also be lit with a special message after the sun goes down, according to Carnival. “Their intentions are to stay here, to equip and work on the ships”, Rees told KTRK. “So they’ll be there when it’s time to start the cruise, and we hope it will be quick.” CNN’s Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos