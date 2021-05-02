EU accuses Apple of violating antitrust laws after Spotify complaint





LONDON (AP) – European Union regulators on Friday accused Apple of violating the bloc’s antitrust laws, alleging that the iPhone maker is distorting competition for music streaming by imposing unfair rules on competing services in its App Store.

The EU Executive Commission has said it opposes Apple’s rules for music streaming services that rival its Apple Music service, saying they end up costing consumers more and limiting their choices. .

The charges highlight the long-standing feud over app payments between Apple and popular music streaming service Spotify, which filed a lawsuit that sparked the investigation – one of four the company is facing from the part of the EU. Regulators in Brussels are also investigating other major US tech companies such as Amazon and Google, amid a growing global movement to harness their power. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager raised two main concerns. One focuses on Apple’s practice of forcing developers of apps selling digital content to use its in-house payment system, which charges a 30% commission on all subscriptions.

The other concern is that Apple is preventing app makers from telling users about cheaper ways to pay for subscriptions that don’t involve going through an app. Apple has dismissed the accusations, saying it is proud of its role in helping Spotify become a music streaming giant. The company also pointed out that Spotify does not pay Apple a commission for 99% of its paid subscribers. “Once again, they want all the benefits of the App Store but don’t think they have to pay anything for it,” Apple said in a statement. “The Commission’s argument on behalf of Spotify is the opposite of fair competition.” Vestager said that while Spotify has grown despite the restrictions, they are hurting the business of small music streaming players like Deezer and Soundcloud. App Store rules are an issue beyond simple music streaming services, as many other app makers depend on them as the “guardian” of iPhones and iPads, Vestager said. “This significant market power cannot be ignored because the conditions of access to the Apple App Store are essential for the success of application developers,” she told reporters in Brussels. Vestager noted that Apple Music is not subject to the same rules, which hurts competitors by increasing their costs, reducing their profit margins and making them less attractive on the App Store. She said the problem wasn’t with the fees themselves, but Apple only charged them on payments for digital content and not on other services like transportation or food delivery. The EU investigation found that the price of a monthly subscription had generally dropped from 9.99 euros to 12.99 euros ($ 15.70), she said. Spotify refuses to use Apple’s app payment system to sell premium subscriptions, forcing customers to check its website instead. Epic Games, which makes the popular Fortnite video game, has also filed an EU antitrust complaint against Apple. When it tried to bypass the App Store with its own payment system, Apple kicked out the Fortnite app. Apple’s ban on communicating with customers means app makers can’t get the same information about their users as Apple, such as the reason for canceling a subscription, Vestager said. “Not only are they not allowed to mention their websites or any link to them in their own apps,” Vestager said. “They are also not allowed to send emails to users who have created an account in the app to inform them of cheaper alternatives.” Apple has 12 weeks to respond to EU objections. Under EU competition law, companies could offer a remedy – Ms Vestager said she believed “Apple should end the infringement” and do nothing to have the same effect. For Apple, which reported $ 274.5 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, that could mean a fine of up to $ 27.4 billion. Spotify praised the EU decision. This is “a critical step in holding Apple accountable for its anti-competitive behavior, ensuring meaningful choice for all consumers and a level playing field for app developers,” said company general counsel Horatio Gutierrez, in a press release. ___ For all of AP’s technical coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology ___ Follow Kelvin Chan on www.twitter.com/chanman







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos