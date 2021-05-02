Ambuja beats earnings estimates by a mile, but investors want more

A continued focus on cost savings further improved the earnings performance of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Autonomous EBITDA of the company at 977 crore in the March quarter was 33% ahead of the consensus estimate of 740 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

At 27.3%, the EBITDA margin improved by more than 500 basis points (bps) compared to the same quarter last year. A basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

Ambujas’ cost reduction initiatives such as the I-CAN project are contributing to this. These include measures such as renegotiating warehouse rents and increasing direct sales shipments.

Investors believe the company has signed a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with ACC Ltd to increase profitability. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities point out that this MSA has resulted in savings of around 250 crore in calendar year 2020 or 5-6% of pre-tax profit for Ambuja, which follows the calendar year.

However, this massive Ebitda beat did not rub off on the stock. Reacting to its Friday results, Ambuja shares ended Friday’s session down 1.5% to 309 on the National Stock Exchange.

While Ambuja Cement’s earnings momentum looks strong, its volume growth will be lower than industry leaders despite expanding capacity, ”analysts from Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd. said.

Ambujas volumes were up 26% year-over-year (year-over-year) on a weak base at 7.2 million tonnes, which was in line with Streets’ estimates. However, Ambuja managed to outperform ACC Ltd, which saw volume growth of 21% year-on-year.

The management of the company maintained its forecasts for the commissioning of 3 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of clinker and 1.8 mtpa of grinding capacity at Marwar-Mundwa by 3QCY21. The company has shared its medium-term plan to reach a capacity of 50 mtpa, but details on timelines are pending.

These capabilities are expected to translate into a compound annual volume growth rate (CAGR) of 11% between CYC 20-23, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said.

However, the visibility of growth remains low beyond CY22 as no expansion has been announced, ”their report said.

The company’s lower valuations and stock returns reflect this concern. Bloomberg The data shows that Ambuja is trading at one year futures enterprise value (EV) / Ebitda of 9 times. Competitors Shree Cement Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd are trading at valuation multiples of 21 times and 16 times, respectively.

Since peers are booming, we don’t see this valuation gap narrowing unless Ambuja Cements ramps up its expansions. Equity returns are also reportedly lagging behind, ”an analyst from a national brokerage firm said requesting anonymity.