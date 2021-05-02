Business
Ambuja beats earnings estimates by a mile, but investors want more
A continued focus on cost savings further improved the earnings performance of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Autonomous EBITDA of the company at 977 crore in the March quarter was 33% ahead of the consensus estimate of 740 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
At 27.3%, the EBITDA margin improved by more than 500 basis points (bps) compared to the same quarter last year. A basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.
Ambujas’ cost reduction initiatives such as the I-CAN project are contributing to this. These include measures such as renegotiating warehouse rents and increasing direct sales shipments.
Investors believe the company has signed a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with ACC Ltd to increase profitability. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities point out that this MSA has resulted in savings of around 250 crore in calendar year 2020 or 5-6% of pre-tax profit for Ambuja, which follows the calendar year.
However, this massive Ebitda beat did not rub off on the stock. Reacting to its Friday results, Ambuja shares ended Friday’s session down 1.5% to 309 on the National Stock Exchange.
While Ambuja Cement’s earnings momentum looks strong, its volume growth will be lower than industry leaders despite expanding capacity, ”analysts from Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd. said.
Ambujas volumes were up 26% year-over-year (year-over-year) on a weak base at 7.2 million tonnes, which was in line with Streets’ estimates. However, Ambuja managed to outperform ACC Ltd, which saw volume growth of 21% year-on-year.
The management of the company maintained its forecasts for the commissioning of 3 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of clinker and 1.8 mtpa of grinding capacity at Marwar-Mundwa by 3QCY21. The company has shared its medium-term plan to reach a capacity of 50 mtpa, but details on timelines are pending.
These capabilities are expected to translate into a compound annual volume growth rate (CAGR) of 11% between CYC 20-23, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said.
However, the visibility of growth remains low beyond CY22 as no expansion has been announced, ”their report said.
The company’s lower valuations and stock returns reflect this concern. Bloomberg The data shows that Ambuja is trading at one year futures enterprise value (EV) / Ebitda of 9 times. Competitors Shree Cement Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd are trading at valuation multiples of 21 times and 16 times, respectively.
Since peers are booming, we don’t see this valuation gap narrowing unless Ambuja Cements ramps up its expansions. Equity returns are also reportedly lagging behind, ”an analyst from a national brokerage firm said requesting anonymity.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]