Australia’s central bank to keep the stimulus going even as the economy roars





Find out what drives the global economy and what it means for policymakers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. register here The Australian central bank will maintain its very favorable political parameters despite fast growing and Declining unemployment, in the face of until the even greater challenge of raising wages and inflation from record lows. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is expected to keep interest rates and the three-year yield target unchanged at 0.10% on Tuesday, while maintaining the current pace of bond purchases at longer term under the quantitative easing program. It is expected to postpone a key decision on whether to extend the target return maturity to November 2024 from April 2024. The RBA is also releasing a quarterly forecast update on Friday that should see the growth outlook lifted and the unemployment estimate lower. Despite these improvements, Ben Jarman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it was “highly unlikely” that wages would meet Lowe’s target of greater than 3% growth by 2024. Australia’s economy recovered quickly, supported by growing confidence resulting from the early elimination of Covid-19 and record-breaking fiscal and monetary stimulus. The unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in March, dropping significantly faster than the RBA predicted just three months earlier. In contrast, first trimester Consumer prices released last week showed annual core inflation fell to 1.1%, the lowest in the series’ history. “The RBA ideally wants to shock ‘outside the system’ pricing expectations and behavior to kickstart the economy into a regime of higher price and wage expectations,” said Jarman, senior economist. at JPMorgan in Sydney. “Staying accommodating and managing a dynamic labor market is the conventional approach to achieving such regime change.” Lowe has made two adjustments to the policy framework that heighten expectations that the stimulus will stay in place for some time to come. He put wages at the forefront of policy and suggested that unemployment should fall well below 5% to trigger faster wage growth; and

He said rates will not rise until inflation is sustainably within the RBA’s 2% -3% target, and not just to meet it. The central bank is in the middle of a second tranche of A $ 100 billion ($ 78 billion) of QE and is expected to move to a third tranche as it attempts to contain any exchange rate appreciation. The RBA will likely try to follow any moves by the Federal Reserve to avoid unwanted currency appreciation. Still, there is potential issues emerging in the bank’s three-year performance target program. While the RBA has a thumbs up on the targeted bond line, there is a big gap between the yield on that security and those maturing a little later. There is also a growing gap between derivative rates and three-year yields which is reflected in borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. What Bloomberg Economics Says “The size of the bond purchase program is likely to assert itself in a context of potential emission reductions. An early shift in the three-year bond target towards the November 2024 note remains a real risk. “ – James McIntyre, economist Australia’s economy is also supported by a surge in the price of iron ore, which reached historic highs last week. Miners are struggling to meet demand from Chinese steel mills as the world’s second-largest economy accelerates. Strong iron ore prices are expected to boost the government’s financial position when the May 11 budget comes down. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg threw his fiscal weight behind Lowe’s goals last week. In In a speech, he said that the unemployment rate “will have to have a four in front of it” to generate faster wage growth and higher inflation. Frydenberg signaled a willingness to keep the fiscal tap on even as the economy’s recovery exceeds expectations. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

