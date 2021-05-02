Which shipping stocks have increased the most in the wake of the COVID pandemic?

The stock market has exploded in the COVID era, driven by fiscal and monetary policy and growing interest from retail investors. Many actions in maritime transport, with the glaring exception of the actions of tankers, have followed suit.

Which US-listed shipping stocks have increased the most?

Price wins are arbitrarily dependent on the date range you choose. For shipping, the current one-year range is perhaps the best measure of inventory movements.

Wider equity markets began to rebound in the third week of March 2020, after it became clear that the policy response from governments would boost stocks despite the health threat.

The resuscitation of trade-related actions occurred a bit later. Many shares of shipping hit a low around May 2020. Subsequently, it became increasingly clear that consumers would continue to spend despite lockdowns, that China, the main driver of shipping, did not. would not implode and that industrial bulk products would remain in high demand.

Since then, stocks of ocean liners, container ship rental companies and dry bulk have increased. This is not the case for crude oil and petroleum product inventories, which have followed a different pricing model.

American Shipper used Koyfin’s stock price appreciation data to assess the performance of US-listed marine stocks over the past year.

By far the winner is container ship rental company Danaos Corp. (NYSE: Dace), founded by Greeks John Coustas, up 1,022%. In the parlance of traders, it’s a 12-bagger. To put this in perspective, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43% over the same period, the S&P 500 by 48% and the NASDAQ Composite by 62%.

Container lessor stocks

Inventories of container lessors performed particularly well. With cash freight rates at record highs, ocean liners are scrambling for more tonnage to increase their exposure to the burgeoning spot freight market.

The Freightos Global Index is now triple the levels seen over the past two years (graph: FreightWaves SONAR. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, Click here.)

Passengers are prepared to pay exceptionally high charter rates now at mid-2000s era levels, as they can more than offset higher charter costs with freight revenues.

When it comes to one-year stock price fluctuations, champion Danaos is one of five Greek-controlled owners who all easily beat market averages. The finalists: Aristidis Pittas Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) increased by 481% year on year; Partners Angeliki Frangous Navios (NYSE: NMM), which recently acquired sister company Navios Containers, 356%; Global Ship Lease led by George Giouroukos (NYSE: GSL) 191%; and Costamare, sponsored by the Konstantakopoulos family (NYSE: CMRE) 93%.

(Graphic: Koyfin)

Stocks of container liners

Most line stocks are listed in Europe and Asia, not the United States Until recently, the only exceptions were Hawaii-based Matson (NYSE: MATX) which has traditionally focused on domestic trade, but over the past year has grown strongly in the Sino-U.S. transpacific market and U.S. certificates of deposit (ADR) from Danish giant Maersk (OTC: AMKBY).

These were recently joined by Israel-based ZIM (NYSE: ZIM), which went public at the end of January. ZIM was the star, up 226% since listing. Maersks US trade ADRs are up 146% and Matson 103% year-on-year.

(Graphic: Koyfin)

Dry bulk stocks

Like container inventories, dry bulk inventories hit a low about a year ago. Unlike container stocks, their gains have been busier, with dry bulk stocks making most of their movement in 2021.

All major US listed dry bulk inventories easily beat year-over-year market gains and their performance is quickly catching up with lesser container inventories. The best dry bulk interpreter is not an owner, but rather the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping Exchange Traded Fund (NYSE: BDRY), up 335% year on year. ETF BDRY buys dry bulk freight forward contracts.

Among the shipowners, Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ: EGLE) is up 264% year on year, Grindrod (NASDAQ: SMILE) 236%, Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) 232%, Star Bulk (NASDAQ: SBLK) 230%, EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) 206%, Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) 163% and Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL) 140%.

(Graphic: Koyfin)

And the loser is … the tanker stocks

Oil tanker stocks have long been the traditional main players in shipping stocks due to their comparatively higher market capitalization and investments by energy funds. Sadly, in the COVID-era stock market, tankers have been left in the dust.

Oil tankers saw a large build-up of floating storage between late April and early July 2020, fueling rampant exuberance in the first half of last year. However, floating storage did advance future transport demand by prepositioning oil volumes just offshore from buying countries. As a result, along with continued low demand compared to the pre-COVID era, tanker prices have remained well below breakeven for an extended period.

Oil tanker stocks recovered some lost ground in 2021, but remain by far the worst shipping stock investment of the COVID period, significantly underperforming other transportation stocks as well as the stock market in general.

Looking at the stock’s one-year performance, Frontline (NYSE: BOF) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) were the least bad, down 18%. They are tracked by DHT (NYSE: DHT) down 19%, Euronav (NYSE: eurna), down 21%, International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) which is in the process of being merged with Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) down 28% and Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) down 32%.

Oil tankers’ worst performance is the stock that was most popular among retail traders during the floating storage boom and a CNBC darling Jim Carmer: the Nordic American Tanker run by Herbjorn Hanssen (NYSE: NAT) now down 47% year on year.

(Graphic: Koyfin)

