RIL has no unpleasant surprises, but it is not enough for the stock

In today’s unpredictable times, no bad news is good news. Investors in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) can take comfort in this thought. After all, its March quarter results reported on Friday night didn’t come with any nasty revelations, even though Jios’ net subscriber additions are striking.

Overall, the EIF consolidated result before interest, taxes and depreciation (excluding other income) for Q4 was 23,351 crore against Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of 23.307 crore.

As such, investors awaiting further triggers for RIL’s fourth quarter results might be a bit disappointed. In addition, the second wave of covid poses short-term risks. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd reduced the consolidated earnings per share by 2% for FY22 to take into account the covid impact.

The surge in infections is believed to slow the resumption of retail activities in the RILs. RIL said attendance dropped to 35-40% of pre-covid levels in April (up from 88% at T4FY21). In addition, mobility restrictions may impact the volumes of RIL (O2C) petroleum-chemicals activities.

Last week, RIL stock rose 4.7% on the National Stock Exchange. Part of that optimism can be attributed to news regarding Saudi Aramcos’ potential investment for a 20% stake in RIL’s O2C business. A Financial Times report said talks have resumed between Saudi Aramco and RIL in recent weeks to finalize a deal, involving both stock and cash consideration.

Indeed, some analysts believe that now that the March quarter results are irrelevant, investors could focus on updates on the Saudi deal. Note that RIL stock is down 14% from its September 2020 highs. Of course, prior to that, RIL shares had a phenomenal run, aided by sales of holdings in its digital arm Jio Platforms Ltd, followed by the retail branch Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. 2324.55 on September 16 against a 4.6% drop in the Nifty 50 index. The stock would need a big Aramco-like development to perform well now, ”said an analyst, seeking anonymity.

Probal Sen, senior vice president of Centrum Broking Ltd, said: The Saudi deal is expected to help unlock value and enable the transition of RILs to a new, more materials and chemicals company. specialized and, thus, to improve yields per barrel. It would also help RIL move away from the traditional refining business, which achieves lower valuations and faces an era of gradual demand reduction over the next decade. “

Of course, investors should watch the contours of the trade when this happens. When the deal was first announced at RIL’s annual general meeting in 2019, the funds from the transaction were intended to help reduce the company’s net debt. Since then, the RIL’s balance sheet has improved with net debt reported at a negative level. 2,208 crore at the end of March.

In an April 29 report, analysts at UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd said: ‘We believe that while the original deal would have helped with deleveraging, Reliance is already net debt free with a capital raise of around $ 30 billion through the monetization of consumer companies and l rights issue. So now the O2C transaction could be focused on bringing in strategic investors, security of crude supply, etc., but with less trade-offs on valuations. In addition, Reliance, during the last AGM, had mentioned the interest of the actors of the EP for the O2C division “

Separately, for the stock, Sen says the launch of the affordable Jio-Google smartphone is another trigger. “

Going back to RIL’s March quarter results, the performance of the O2C and retail operations was decent. Jios 15.4 million net subscriber additions compare well with 5.2 million and 7.3 million additions in the December and September quarters, respectively. The resumption of Jios net additions could also imply a positive reading for Bhartis 4Q and bode well for the industry’s pricing outlook, “Jefferies analysts said in another report. However, Jios’ average revenue per user at 138.2 declined sequentially due to the change in interconnection regime.

Certainly, the absence of unpleasant surprises could well support the stock. According to Jefferies, the acceleration of user additions and the fact that Jio is making the FCF (free cash flow) positive earlier than expected are helping to alleviate the main concerns (on the title). “