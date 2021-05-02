New England States Promote COVID Vaccination

BOSTON (AP) – After a first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, the number of people receiving the vaccines in Massachusetts has been declining for nine days.

The Boston Globe reports that state day for peak vaccinations arrived on April 22, three days after all adults became eligible for vaccines on April 19.

“We’re definitely seeing a decline over the past week or so,” said Dr. Alastair Bell, of Boston Medical Center, where the number of first doses at his South End hospital and five satellite sites in the Boston neighborhoods has dropped to around 800 a day last week from around 1,500 the week before.

Vaccine vendors say they are pivoting into a new phase where awareness will become the top priority, with more mobile sites appearing in hard-to-reach communities.

“Now it’s a game on the ground,” said Aaron Michelucci, senior director of pharmacy services at Baystate Health in Springfield, which oversees the Holyoke and Greenfield sites. “You have easy people. Now we have to attack people without technology, people who do not have means of transport. “





More than 2.5 million Massachusetts residents have been fully immunized, including about 75% of residents over 65. But 28% of 16 and 17 year olds have received at least one vaccine.

Gov. Charlie Baker said his goal remains on track to fully immunize about 4.1 million people, or more than 70% of the state’s adult population, by July 4.

“We need to continue to encourage (vaccinations) through all the channels we have,” he said.

___

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut residents breathed a sigh of relief over the weekend as some restrictions put in place a year ago are relaxed.

As of Saturday, bars that don’t serve food can only open outdoors, and the limit of eight people per table for outdoor seating has been lifted. The limit remains in effect for indoor meals.

Face masks are still needed indoors, although NBC Connecticut reports Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce whether that will become a recommendation during a broader easing of restrictions later this month.

The rollback, due to take effect on May 19, is contingent on low infection rates and increased vaccination rates.

___

MAINE

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that only 1 in 5 people under the age of 40 are vaccinated.

“I’m here to tell you that you should get the vaccine,” CDC director Dr Nirav Shah said. “Sadly, we spoke last week about the deaths of two people in their twenties in Maine from COVID-19.”

FEMA media relations specialist Patrick Boland said he’s seen a wide range of ages take advantage of the mobile clinic. The clinic is set up this weekend at the Fryeburg fairgrounds where it seeks to attract more young people who otherwise would not have made the trip or would have felt motivated to go to a nearby clinic.

“Rural communities (are going) to suffer from this like everyone else, so we don’t want anyone to have to endure this terrible disease,” Boland said.

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said state health officials and private agencies have launched a number of initiatives to encourage residents of the state to get vaccinated.

New Hampshire officials warn the state is starting to see the number of fully vaccinated residents slow.

WMUR-TV reports that many unvaccinated and eligible people have not signed up for an appointment.

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that more than 790,000 New Hampshire residents received their first dose, about 60% of the state’s population while more than 351,000 of those people are fully vaccinated, or about 26% of the population.

The state says a series of public service announcements and electronic notice boards encourage people who may be hesitant to get the vaccine.

Experts say it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated.

“They can’t get sick. They can be a transmitter and just part of an asymptomatic transmission, ”said Martha Wassell, director of infection prevention at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. “That in turn could spread this to someone who was either vaccinated, and it didn’t work well, or for some medical reason, couldn’t be vaccinated.”

___

VERMONT

On Sunday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 83 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to more than 23,120.

There were 17 people hospitalized, including four in intensive care. There were a total of 247 deaths.

The Associated Press is using data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure the number of epidemic cases and deaths in the United States.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in Vermont has not increased over the past two weeks, from 129.14 new cases per day on April 16 to 79.00 new cases per day on April 30.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Vermont has not increased over the past two weeks, from 1.57 deaths per day on April 16 to 0.43 deaths per day on April 30.

___

