When Joe Rogan offends you, Spotify takes advantage

Joe Rogan has a lot of opinions. Chances are, you don’t agree with everyone.

This is what makes him so popular and why Spotify pays him tens of millions of dollars a year. This is also why he is a constant thorn on the business side.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan said he understands why a healthy 21-year-old wouldn’t want to get the shot. Dr Anthony Fauci refuted Rogan, and judged the prospect selfish.

Rogan then clarified his comments, describing himself as a jester who is regularly drunk or high while recording his show and does not think before he speaks. He didn’t quite say 21-year-olds should get the shot, but he admitted the idea made sense.

Spotify has remained silent. The company said it had not had any conversations with Rogan about the episode or his follow-up remarks. When I asked CEO Daniel Ek about Rogan last week, here’s what he said:

“I have no specific comments on this subject. What I will say is that we have 8 million creators and hundreds of millions of content. We have a content policy and remove items that violate it. “

It’s a classic punt, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. Ek doesn’t want to defend Rogan and then be sentenced for fueling his resistance to a vaccine needed to bring a global pandemic under control. He doesn’t want to criticize Rogan and make his biggest star worse.

The statement also reflects a clash between Spotify’s twin identities – that of a tech company and a media company. This will be a growing challenge for Spotify now that it has acquired numerous podcasting studios and made exclusive deals for many shows.

Ek is a trained technologist and his language positions Spotify as similar to Facebook or YouTube. These companies allow (almost) anyone to post a video or article, and are not legally responsible for what people post. They only step in in extreme cases – when someone breaks one of their self-imposed guidelines (or if they have enough problems with the press).

Spotify is similar in that it uses its Anchor division to allow (almost) anyone to post a podcast. Spotify hosts 2.6 million shows, and some of them definitely have content that will make Spotify look bad. The company has removed podcasts to spread misinformation about Covid.

But when it comes to Rogan, Spotify isn’t like Facebook or YouTube. Spotify paid Rogan to be exclusive to its service and singled it out for attracting new users and driving ad sales. He’s not just one of 8 million creators. While Spotify allows Rogan’s show instead of owning it, limiting its control over the editorial process, there is a big difference between Rogan and “Poop the podcast.”

Imagine if ABC said Roseanne Barr was just one of thousands on their network when she made racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett. (ABC also cleared “Roseanne,” then decided to continue without her.)

Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, who has worked in Hollywood most of her career, knows the game well. Of all the people I’ve spoken to about Rogan, she has been the most direct about Spotify’s position. Here’s what she said last year when I asked her if she regretted signing the deal with Rogan.

“Joe is the # 1 podcaster in the world. He has huge success. Its audience speaks for itself. We are very happy with the deal. Like all of our content, all Joe episodes and shows must adhere to our content policies. But he did an incredible job of building an audience.

There may come a time when Rogan says something so outrageous, offensive, or dangerous that Ostroff and Ek decide it’s better for their business to distance themselves. But right now Spotify is very happy with Joe Rogan whether you like it or not. – Lucas Shaw

The best of Screentime (and other things)

Endeavor goes public. Five questions for its executive chairman

Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel Photographer: Eric Charbonneau / Invision / AP / Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Endeavor, owner of the UFC and one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, went public this week. It just becomes the second talent agency to go public after the company that owned ICM went public three decades ago.

I spoke Thursday morning with Endeavor’s executive chairman Patrick Whitesell to discuss the future of the company. Here is a brief summary:

You tried to go public over a year ago and canceled it. How is your business and the market different this time around?

The biggest difference between yesterday and today is that the entire Ultimate Fighting Championship is part of Endeavor. One of the things we learned in 2019 is that investors coveted it. Instead of owning 50.1%, we now own all of it.

Your business is a mishmash of many different strengths. How do they all make sense together? What do I buy if I invest in Endeavor?

It may sound like you from the outside, but we believe that the value of the platform and our different resources allows us to do more things for the client and take them to multiple companies. Or, in the case of the UFC, the turbo charges a business that is already doing well.

Live events are a big part of your business. What is the timeline for their full return?

It varies from sector to sector. Broadway is trying to open at the end of the year. We watch the fall where we see a lot of musical acts starting to book dates. Barring a setback with the virus, which none of us can predict, we are heading into the latter part of this year and into 2022 looking really bright.

You started out as an agent and we’ve seen a lot of change in this industry over the past year. Many of your employees have left to become managers. What is the future of the representative business and how do you convince people to be agents?

We had a handful of people who became managers and we are still working with them. The clients have stayed with us. When a lot of people become a manager, it’s more about the lifestyle. Maybe they want to produce. Maybe they want to work with fewer clients. Maybe they want to work on their own time and on their own schedule. We have added agents and hired since then; there is no shortage of people wishing to work in our company.

There is more money spent on content which is great if you are a rep.

Even if your clients’ profit sharing is becoming increasingly rare?

The model is always changing. If you go back in time, there was a movie business. Then DVDs became a new source of income. Now they buy you in advance. Often times this is a better deal. Whenever there has been disruption, it has benefited the creators and the stars.

YouTube is about to be bigger than Netflix

Alphabet Inc. said that YouTube generated $ 6 billion in advertising sales in the first quarter of the year, up 49% from last year. This does not include his subscription sales. YouTube TV has over 3 million subscribers and YouTube Premium / Music has over 30 million.

If YouTube maintains its current pace, it will soon overtake Netflix in terms of sales. (Netflix generated $ 7.1 billion in sales in the first quarter.) YouTube is already much bigger than Netflix in several other ways: users and viewing time. People spend more time watching YouTube every day than Netflix.

We have covered optimism about the advertising market by a recent edition, and this last week of earnings backed it up. Facebook reported ad sales 46% growth, while Amazon’s advertising activity increased by 77%. Amazon’s advertising business is now bigger than YouTube. (Television media companies do not benefit as much.)

Numbers

The world’s No. 1 film is from China “My love.” The best movie in the United States is “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”, a Japanese anime title that was one of the best movies in the world Last year. The greatest song in the world is “Montero” by Lil Nas X. He reigned supreme on the Spotify charts for three consecutive weeks, just ahead of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”. The most popular TV show in the United States last week was the NFL Draft, which attracted a larger audience than the Oscars.

Spotify’s Next Frontier

Swedish audio company plans a big push towards live social audio. From our story this week:

The company aims to hire more than 100 people to work on the effort and has started talking to talent for exclusive shows. The idea is to capitalize on a new market popularized by Discord and Clubhouse, which allows users to participate in live audio chats – a 21st century version of called radio shows. Last month, Spotify announced that it was purchasing Betty Labs, the owner of the Locker Room app, which sports journalists and fans use to discuss major games after they happen. Spotify is already talking to hosts of his internal podcasts about developing ideas for the new version of the app. Spotify expects to pay some talent several hundred thousand dollars to host shows.

The new home of the NHL

AT & T’s WarnerMedia has reached a deal to put the NFL on its TNT and TBS cable networks, as well as its HBO Max streaming service. The company paid around 200% more than Comcast, which previously owned the rights.

Hockey gives AT&T another sport it can use to charge cable companies more for its channels, and a reason for millions of hockey fans to pay for HBO Max.

Offers, offers, offers

A big week for music offerings: Blackstone acquired eOne Music from Hasbro and Concord acquired the Downtown music catalog. If all of these names are heckling you, know this: These two deals are worth over $ 750 million combined and are just the latest example of the soaring copyright value of music.

DraftKings has acquired the rights to distribute Dan LeBatard’s podcast for $ 50 million, as the gambling company launches into the media.

Legendary Entertainment, producer of “Godzilla vs. Kong”, hired LionTree Bank to explore potential offers.

Weekly playlist

Have you ever had the experience of hearing a song, recognizing it from a modern rap song that sampled it, and then realizing that you love the original just as much if not more? This is how I feel about Eddie Kendricks “Close friends”, which was sampled by both Drake and 213. Scream at all 213 stans.