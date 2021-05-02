Rental thugs take investor disputes to extremes in Hong Kong

When shareholders get angry with management, they usually vote against executive salaries or organize protests. In Hong Kong, they appeal to thugs.

In March, about 18 intruders tried to force their way into a shareholder meeting held by a brokerage house Convoy Global Holdings Ltd. and employees of the company attacked, the company EXTRAORDINARY PHYSICAL DISRUPTIONS “class =” terminal-news-story “target =” _ blank “> mentionned. Eight men were arrested, police said.

Hong Kong is rare among developed markets for incidents of violence involving employees hired at shareholder events. The closest parallel would be Japan in the 1980s and 1990s, when public company meetings were disrupted by Yakuza gangsters demanding payoffs.

Such disruptions, although infrequent in a market with more than 2,500 public enterprises, typically involve heated fights between rival shareholder groups and highlight the challenge authorities face in trying to clean up what former Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. CEO Charles Li once called the “dark corners”. ” of the market.

Photographer: Wu Xiaochu / Xinhua / Getty Images

Anthony Neoh, former chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, called the use of force at shareholder events the “tip of the iceberg” in a long-standing fight against bad behavior in corporate governance. markets. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game that will continue,” he said. “The cat wins sometimes, but there are just too many mice.”

The SFC has spent years pursuing what it called “Nasty networks”, which combine practices such as stock manipulation, vote rigging of shareholders and other actions considered to be tools of misconduct in the market. A spokesperson for the SFC declined to comment on police calls to shareholder meetings.

Although it is not known who was behind the disruption of the convoy, a former management team was allegedly involved in one of these networks, according to the lawsuits brought by the company against its former directors and related parties. Major shareholders remain locked in legal battles and regulatory investigations, and the Justice Department is attractive one court decision to authorize several former conspiratorial administrators to defraud. The wife of one of these directors was injured in a knife attack after her car was hit in northern Hong Kong in 2019, the South China Morning Post reported.

The disruptions of recent years include a shareholders meeting of V1 Group Ltd., a Chinese mobile game maker, where police were called after men wearing T-shirts and gold chains circled and shouted a loudspeaker, according to a lawyer who witnessed the ‘incident but asked not to be identified to discuss customer affairs. A police spokesperson confirmed that police had been called to the scene. A spokesperson for V1 said the dispute was not related to the company or its directors.

Less than a year earlier, police intervened at a meeting of the board of directors of a lingerie chain My Heart Bodibra Group Ltd. after men entered the office and threatened administrators. A scuffle broke out and the president of the company at the time was among three people arrested, a police spokesperson said. No charges were laid.

A fight of several years for the control of the outfitter of the building Aeso Holding Ltd. saw police summoned in June 2017 as an investor meeting was taking place shouting and scuffling. Officers were then summoned to Aeso’s office and those of his financial adviser, after groups of men threatened staff and attempted to enter.

Read more on How (Almost) to Grab a Business: Aeso Holding’s Wild IPO

Police were also called to a China Health Group Ltd. Shareholder Meeting in 2016 after unidentified men delayed the vote and pushed a company director, Bloomberg News reported.

Officers from the Hong Kong anti-triad unit are investigating the disruption of the convoy, a police spokesperson said. The possible involvement of organized crime raised the heat in an already eventful meeting where blocs of competing shareholders had enlisted local politicians to take sides in the fight over who controls the company.

A group representing the owners of the Chinese real estate developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., which is trying to wrest control of Convoy, was kicked from the room after telling attendees that a judge issued an injunction ordering the meeting to be postponed, the lawmaker and Kaisa ally said. , Paul Tse. A spokesperson for Convoy said the company did not receive a formal injunction notice until the meeting was over and the vote was normal and efficient.

Kwok Hiu Kwan, a son of the CEO of Kaisa who owns around 29% of the shares of Convoy, declined to comment. Kwok has previously denied allegations, made by Convoy in court, that he was in alliance with the company’s former management team.

The convoy’s shares will be delisted from May 4 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced Friday, six weeks after the altercation. Negotiations were suspended at the end of 2017 and never resumed. The stock exchange can write off companies that have not traded for more than 18 months.