FCA salesman reportedly exploited discount for friends and family to the tune of nearly $ 9 million





In Detroit, a large resident population works in the auto industry or is related to a current employee. This pedigree allows thousands of people to benefit from a legitimate employee discount. The best seller at the Parkway Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership is said to have exploited this privilege, buying and selling Employee Purchase Control Numbers (EPCNs) on the black market. Apollon Apollo Nimo was arrested on Friday after an investigation connected the dots to reveal 268 incidents of EPCN fraudulent use. Currently out on $ 10,000 bail, Nimo has been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud to share employee discounts with unqualified buyers.

Fox Hills Chrysler Jeep owner and president in Plymouth Jim Schebil Told Detroit News that after the sale, FCA will reimburse its dealers for the 5% discounts. In total, this scam cost FCA / Stellantis nearly $ 9 million. Nimo is said to have made around $ 700,000 from this illegal scam, and somehow escaped attention even though he sold around 250 cars in January 2020. According to Fox 2 DetroitFederal investigators were told by a Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram manager that Nimo sells more vehicles than full sales departments at most FCA dealerships. Detroit News reported that employee numbers were bought and sold through private Facebook groups. Two groups identified were called Chaldean Mens Only (The official page of the Chaldean Men Worldwide) and Chaldean Men of Detroit (And Worldwide). These happy groups have the distinction of group rules which include gems like these: You must identify yourself as a man. Born with a Dick and still have a Dick. No women. Nimos’ alleged fraud came to light when several employees reported that their employee discount numbers were being used without their consent. Imagine how many more could be out there who do not yet realize that their number has been sold on the black market. This finding might make it harder for real employees and family members to get the discounts they deserve, but I hope this nozzle will put others off. Do you have any advice? Send a note to the writer: [email protected]

