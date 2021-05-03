Listing of MTN Rwanda on the Rwanda Stock Exchange; what does this mean for our capital market? | New times

MTN Rwandacell Plc, Rwanda’s leading mobile telecommunications company, will list its shares on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) on May 4, 2021. MTN’s listing on RSE is undoubtedly good news but also prompts us to think about what this listing means for our capital market and the country in general.

The whole process began in the summer of 2015 when MTN Rwandacell’s sole local shareholder, Crystal Ventures, which at the time owned 20% of the company, launched its shares to the public for listing and trading on the. CSR.

The company did this by creating a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Crystal Telecom (CTL) specially created to own the 20% of the shares of MTN Rwandacell and the general public bought the shares of the SPV, thus indirectly allowing them to own shares of MTN Rwandacell.

Thus, for 5 and a half years, the shares of the company have been traded hands on the market while the remaining 80% remained in private hands (MTN group) until the two parties, the public part and the private company have come to an agreement. join hand and list the whole company under one brand of MTN Rwandacell PLC.

The process, after all, regulatory approvals from the Capital Market Authority and the Rwanda Stock Exchange, must have CTL shareholders in the register of holders on April 28, 2021 registered directly in the books of MTN Rwandacell PLC and CTL. PLC subsequently delisted from trading on the Stock Exchange. boards of directors and removed from the registrar of companies of RDB before the official registration of MTN Rwandacell to CSR on May 4, 2021.

CTL’s official closing price before trading was suspended on April 26, 2021 was 190 Rwf and MTN Rwandacell’s official price after their valuation is 269 Rwf. On the day of listing, the market will use all the information readily available in the company’s Memorandum of Information (IM) and other sources and decide on the secondary market in a process called market price discovery which is determined by the forces of supply and demand in the market.

MTN joining the capital market especially this time as we celebrate our 10 years of operations as a stock exchange is another milestone for our market. The MTN listing is particularly important because it significantly increases the market capitalization of RSE by being of good size and it adds the number of leading brands to the stock exchange and offers more visibility on the operations of the company to the general investing public, this which in turn should trigger more interest from potential new investors for the future

By building on the FIRST story that MTN has made in this country, we hope that the powerful recognition of the Y’ello brand that MTN brings to the market will attract more private sector companies both locally and internationally to join the market and enjoy the advantages of the companies. For the investment community and the general public in general, this list not only offers the possibility to participate in the activities of MTN Rwandacell, but also to directly own the ownership of the company.

Rwanda Stock Exchange Limited was officially launched on January 31, 2011 for the purpose of carrying out stock trading. The Stock Exchange has in 10 years of existence made remarkable progress and has played an important role in the economic development of the country. Key highlights during the 10-year CSR journey were, but not limited to: 10 listed companies in 2021 vs. 1 company in 2011, a total of RWF 1.15 trillion or $ 1.72 billion was raised, stocks and bonds valued at Rwf 239 billion or USD 243.3 million and Rwf 79.19 billion or USD 80.6 million were traded on the secondary market, bringing the total value respectively transactions in the market at around RWF 1,468 billion or USD 1.5 billion so far.

The market is also in the final stages of linking with the rest of the other EAC exchanges with the aim of taking advantage of the larger pool of investors and investment opportunities in the EAC region. MTN’s membership at this stage is therefore a good opportunity for us to attract other investors to the region to also take advantage of what the company and the market have to offer.

One might mistakenly think that these are just the achievements of the stock market when in fact these are achievements for our financial sector based on consistent achievements across the country for at least 15 years. It is a collective success whose backdrop is the constantly improving enabling environment of the country. The foundation has been laid for us and now is the opportunity for us to take advantage of it.

The author is the CEO of the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) and President of the East African Stock Exchange Association (EASEA).