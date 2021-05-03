Manchester United game postponed after angry fans stormed stadium in protest over ownership

MANCHESTER, England Anti-property protests by Manchester United supporters forced the postponement of a Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday after the stadium was stormed and thousands of other supporters blocked access at Old Trafford as they demanded that the Glazer family sell the club.

The unprecedented cancellation of a game in the world’s richest soccer league due to fan protests is the culmination of a long-standing anger against US owners that began with a takeover effect leverage in 2005 which increased the club’s debt. But fans’ anger boiled over in the two weeks following the New York Stock Exchange-listed club MANU.

-0.06%

was part of the failed European Super League breakaway that collapsed amid a wave of condemnation.

Access to the pitch before both teams traveled to Old Trafford was even more surprising given the strict coronavirus measures in place around the stadium which keep matches closed to all spectators. One of the fan-fired flares was launched into the stands where the Sky Sports TV team was already broadcasting more than two hours before the scheduled kick-off.

Although the protest was announced in advance, the Sir Matt Busby Way stadium forecourt was still accessible to thousands of fans chanting many We Want The Glazers Out as flares were set off.

The crowd was not dispersed until after police officers armed with batons and mounted officers charged fans as clashes erupted in a shower of flying glass bottles about 20 minutes before the match began. Two police officers were injured and one required emergency treatment for a major facial injury after being attacked with a bottle, Manchester force said.

United said the game has been postponed due to security considerations around the protest after discussions with police, authorities and the league.

Our fans are passionate about Manchester United and we fully recognize the right to free speech and peaceful protest, United said in a statement. However, we regret the disruption of the team and the actions that put other fans, staff and the police at risk. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any further investigation.

The Premier League, which have yet to announce a new date for the game, have expressed concerns about the mess. Protesters had also gathered outside the United team hotel in central Manchester.

The safety and security of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance, the Premier League said in a statement. We understand and respect the force of sentiment but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespassing, especially given the associated COVID-19 violations. Fans have many channels to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

We sympathize with the police and stewards who have had to deal with a dangerous situation that should not have a place in football.

The supporters wore green and gold scarves and also set off flares in the club roster colors of 1878. It was a club without any debt until the Glazers arrived and the latest semi-annual accounts have shown that it had climbed 16% year-on-year to 455.5 million pounds (about $ 630 million). Interest, debt and dividend payments to the Glazers have cost United more than a billion pounds.

The Glazers, who also own the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have refused to engage with fans or the media since buying United in 2005.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who was at Old Trafford preparing to comment on the game for Sky Sports, called on the Glazers to put the club up for sale.

There is huge dissatisfaction, not just among the Manchester United fans, but I think for football fans all over the country and I think they are saying fair enough is enough, Neville said. The Glazer family have been tough and stubborn for many, many years. I think they are struggling to meet the financial demands that this club need and have been doing so for some time.

This stadium, if you go behind the scenes, is rusty and rotten. The training ground is probably not even among the top five in this country.

Although co-owner Joel Glazer promised on the club’s website two weeks ago that he is committed to rebuilding trust with our fans, there is no sign that this will happen yet.

They’ve never met the fans once, said 33-year-old fan Jack Evans. It’s time for them to go.

United and Liverpool were among six Premier League clubs that attempted to form an exclusive European Super League with three clubs each from Spain and Italy. Widespread opposition quickly ended the project, with all six England teams withdrawing within 48 hours of the announcement.

The Big Six clubs have been controlling the damage ever since, offering various forms of apologies and declarations of regret, while fans long frustrated with billionaire owners have called for global changes.

It could be an important time to change football for the better, said Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. We must all condemn violence of all kinds and stay focused on the behavior of those at the top of the game.

United fan protests against the Glazers were sporadic as United became the record 20-time England champion. As they erupted in 2010, dissent eased as Alex Ferguson handed out more trophies.

But the last Premier League title was won as he retired in 2013 and since then the Manchester City neighbor has emerged as the dominant force in England, funded by a Sheikh Mansour owner who cares about prestige and the image of Abu Dhabi rather than draining money from the club. .

If United had lost the scheduled game against Liverpool, City would have won the Premier League title for the third time in four seasons.