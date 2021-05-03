Cruises to the United States are more expensive than trips abroad despite the uncertainty they will sail

Despite the lack of certainty about the return of cruises to the United States, passengers appear willing to pay for departures to the United States compared to similar trips from the Caribbean.

One of the repeated claims of several cruise lines in recent months is that they are seeing strong pent-up demand for cruises. One cruise line – Silversea – even declared its 139-day round-the-world cruise sold out in one day.

And more than a year after cruises in the United States stopped, passengers continue to book trips in anticipation of a return.

But while demand can be strong overall, there are signs that some new cruises sailing this summer from North America (but outside the US) could cause passengers to ‘wait and see’. .

Wide availability and lower prices abroad

While the CDC still suspends crossings from the United States, Royal Caribbean recently announced cruises departing from Nassau, Bahamas, and Bermuda this summer. These trips would still sail to popular places like Cozumel and CocoCay, departing only from outside the United States.

This announcement was quickly followed by Norwegian Cruise Line which launched its own cruises departing from Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with departures in August and September.

Currently, dates for both cruise lines departing from destinations like Nassau or Montego Bay are still widely available for booking, despite being the first major cruises to sail in North America since March 2020.

Now, it is not uncommon for cruises to still be available for booking several months before their departure. The first of the trips does not leave until June.

Price-wise, however, these overseas cruises are significantly cheaper than similar trips from the United States, although there is no certainty that cruises will return to the United States.

For example, on July 3, Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas departs from Nassau on a 7-night cruise. This trip offers interior cabins starting at $ 799 per person. Vision of the Seas leaves Bermuda the same day for a weeklong cruise, starting at just $ 698 per person.

But on July 3-4, Royal Caribbean has five more cruises departing from mainland US ports. This includes Liberty of the Seas from Galveston and Symphony of the Seas from Miami, among others. These trips start at $ 1,086 per person for an inside cabin.

That’s hundreds of dollars more, despite the fact that these cruises cannot sail. Royal Caribbean said they are in the hope of a return in mid-July.

It’s a similar story for Norwegian Cruise Lines. A September 18 cruise departs from Montego Bay, Jamaica for a week-long trip. This trip starts at $ 496 per person. A 7-day cruise departing September 19 from Punta Cana is also priced at $ 496.

But passengers can book a 7-day trip aboard the NCL from Miami on September 19 for $ 615 per person for an inside cabin.

Obstacles for Americans sailing outside the United States

While these overseas cruises have certainly sparked excitement back in North America, they present some challenges for cruise passengers to the United States – the world’s largest cruise market.

First, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have stated that only vaccinated passengers will be allowed to make the trips.

For Royal Caribbean, there is an exception for customers under the age of 18. Children under 18 are allowed to board without vaccination, assuming they test negative for COVID before boarding. Norwegian Cruise Line, however, says even those under the age of 18 need to be vaccinated to sail at this time.

Second, there is the obstacle to getting to the port. Since these cruises all depart from outside the United States, US customers must travel overseas to reach ports like Bermuda or Montego Bay to begin their cruise.

A flight from Miami to Nassau (a flight of less than an hour) can easily cost $ 300 round trip for one person.

Not only can this be much more expensive, but it also means that passengers will need a passport to get to and from the ship. Many round-trip cruises from the United States allow you to sail with just a birth certificate and photo ID.

Finally, there are the travel rules put in place by countries like Bermuda and the Bahamas for all visitors. Those arriving in the Bahamas, for example, should request a “Bahamas travel health visa. This adds more complexity than just arriving at a port and boarding the cruise ship.

Are the passengers waiting for now?

There is no doubt that the obstacles in place to navigate these door-to-door Caribbean cruises make it more difficult to navigate if you are coming from the United States.

Could it be that passengers are delaying booking these cruises due to these issues?

We asked Matt Hochberg to RoyalCaribbeanBlog.com for his thoughts on a potential lack of demand. “The added cost and logistics of having to fly for a cruise, I think, has deterred some people from trying it, especially if there is still hope for summer departures from the United States.” , Hochberg said.

In fact, it appears that cruise lines are trying to overcome this hurdle. Royal Caribbean now displays a ‘Discounted Flights Available’ message for travel from Nassau and Bermuda, along with a note when booking:

SAVE ON FLIGHTS

We’ve secured seats from major airlines at special negotiated rates and passed those savings on to you. Once you have completed your reservation, you can speak to a representative at 844-278-9745 to purchase your discounted plane ticket.

When we searched for non-stop flights from Miami to Nassau for a June cruise, we found prices around $ 360 on American Airlines. A call to Royal Caribbean quoted us a price of just $ 249 for a similar route.

What cruise lines are saying

We have also contacted Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line regarding these cruises, and will update when we find out more.

In the meantime, Royal Caribbean has made positive comments on cruises in a recent quarterly investor update.

“Over the past few weeks, we have launched several port-to-door products outside of the United States and in the Caribbean,” said Michael Bayley, president of Royal Caribbean International. “And the demand for these products has been quite robust. I mean, we’re very happy with the demand we’ve seen for these products.

Earlier in the call, company chief financial officer Jason Liberty also sounded optimistic:

“We have been very pleased with the booking levels and prices for the European and Caribbean crossings, and as a result our load factors and revenues are developing well. After less than three weeks of sales on these ships, we have already recorded around 30% of our expected revenue for cruises from June to September. “

Even so, it seems obvious given the price difference, far more passengers are interested in leaving the United States than having to go to a foreign port to navigate.