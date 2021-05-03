UPDATE 3 – Westpac profits in Australia more than tripled and plans to cut costs by 21%





* H1 1H21 cash profit increased to A $ 3.5 billion from A $ 3.2 billion forecast * Target $ 8 billion cost base by 2024, smaller head office, branches * Better than expected result and cost target – analysts (overhaul and update with details, CEO and analyst commentary, open share price) SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) – Australias Westpac Banking Corp will close some branches and focus on digital banking as part of a cost-cutting plan unveiled on Monday, indicating that first-half cash profits had more than tripled by compared to a year ago. The country’s second-largest bank said costs would rise initially in this fiscal year as it sells non-core businesses and strengthens its digital offering, before starting to decline from fiscal 2022. Cash profit for the six months ended March 31 rose to A $ 3.54 billion, from A $ 993 million last year and above a forecast of A $ 3.28 billion in a Reuters poll. Westpac recorded an impairment allowance of A $ 372 million on half as it freed up money it had set aside to cover potential losses from COVID-19. Australia’s success in controlling the spread of the coronavirus and unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus have helped the job and housing market rebound, encouraging Westpac and other banks to reverse estimates prudent losses. It has been a promising start to the year with an increase in cash income … mainly due to a write-down reflecting improved asset quality, CEO Peter King said in a statement. However, he warned that while the economic outlook is more positive, some uncertainty remains. Australia’s second-largest bank also declared an interim dividend of 58 cents per share, according to estimates. It didn’t pay one last year as its profits plummeted due to massive write-downs and provisions to account for uncertainty and economic deterioration stemming from the pandemic. Bank stocks rose 3.5% at the start of trading, with investors welcoming the cost-cutting strategy. Westpac, which has fallen behind its peers due to complex and inefficient systems, said it plans to reduce costs to A $ 8 billion ($ 6.17 billion) per year by fiscal year 2024, compared to A $ 10.1 billion for fiscal 2020. Aging software and convoluted procedures have been the main enemy of Sydney-based lenders, resulting in record fines due to anti-money laundering law violations and loss of market share in mortgages, its main product. . Westpac said it will rationalize duplicate metro branches and have smaller custom branches. While more details are expected and will be needed, we expect the scale, timing and cost of this cost program to be viewed favorably by the market, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note. SALE OF ASSETS Faced with greater regulatory scrutiny, Westpac accepted a binding engagement with the banking regulator to resolve risk governance issues and sold non-core assets as part of efforts to streamline its business. He is still considering whether to divest his New Zealand unit, which has seen mortgages rise by 10% in half, even as the country seeks to cool its searing real estate market. I am committed to implementing the comprehensive plans that are now in place, including strengthening risk management, growing our core franchise and providing a competitive cost base, King said. Westpac’s mortgage portfolio grew by A $ 2.6 billion in the six-month period, but credit cards, personal loans and auto loans were down. ($ 1 = A $ 1.2960) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney, and Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; edited by Diane Craft, Peter Cooney and Jane Wardell)

