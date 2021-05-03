Ether exceeds $ 3,000 for the very first time

Bitcoin’s Taproot update has finally started its Quick test.

Today’s difficulty setting Kicks off the first phase of activation of Bitcoin’s biggest upgrade in years that (among many things) will make Bitcoin multi-signature transactions cheaper, more private, and easier to deploy.

Starting today, miners who wish to adopt the upgrade can signal their support by including special data in the blocks they mine, called “signal bits”. If 90% of the blocks mined during this difficulty period include the Taproot signal bit (or any of the other roughly two-week difficulty periods that occur between now and the August 11 expiration), then the Upgrade is “locked” for activation in November. of this year.

Unlike a centralized network which can be changed unilaterally, a decentralized network like Bitcoin requires the coordination of a global user base to make substantial changes to its code, and it also requires intensive coordination among stakeholders to deploy these. changes (as evidenced by the coming months). year-long discussions, not on the upgrade without controversy, but on how to put it online).

Taproot when?

So if all goes according to plan, Taproot will be live on Bitcoin’s blockchain before the holiday season. If the network does not reach the 90% threshold before the timeout expires, the upgrade fails and we return to the drawing board.

It is not likely, however. The miners have already pledged their support for Taproot, so it’s really a question of when, rather than if, said Poolin vice president Alejandro del la Torre, who led the original investigation into the mining pool. to assess Taproot’s support within the mining community.

“I am confident that will happen,” he told CoinDesk, adding that “so far there has not been a single complaint from our Poolin miners regarding our wish to switch to Taproot.”

Ben Carman, developer of Suredbits and Bitcoin Core, told CoinDesk that the network would “go [the signaling threshold] most likely in the second difficulty period. “

“The previous software forks, in addition to SegWit, were all activated at the very beginning of their activation window, and all of that required 95% of the miners – now we only need 90%,” he said. he declares.

Not so sure, but still expressing similar sentiments, prolific Bitcoin developer Matt Corrallo said he was “cautiously optimistic.”

Anyone wishing to track the percentage of blocks reported by Taproot by period can visit Taproot.watch.

The fork in the road

A candidate version for Bitcoin Core 0.21.1, which contains the logic for activating Speedy Trial, is now available at GitHub.

Two weeks before this software release for Bitcoin Core (the client that runs ~ 98% of the Bitcoin network), the Bitcoin developer Bitcoin Mechanic released an alternative Taproot activation client in concert with others like the renowned but controversial Bitcoin developer. Luke Dashjr.

This version is compatible with Bitcoin Core to a certain extent; if miners report then Taproot activates network wide no problem, but if miners don’t this alternative client includes a “flag day” for mandatory activation in October 2022.

This “user-activated soft fork” (UASF) scenario allows node operators to reject blocks from miners who do not report to Taproot to essentially force the upgrade.

Bitcoin stakeholders were unable to reach consensus on include or not a UASF in the activation of Bitcoin Core, hence the months of debate. Critics argued that there was no need for such in-depth deliberation, given that the miners showed no opposition to Taproot, unlike how they did with SegWit (a bet to level 2016/17 which required the threat of a user-activated soft fork to materialize).

“People are overshadowing boxing right now lol,” Lightning Labs technical director Olaoluwa Osuntokun said at the time, suggesting the calls for a UASF are coming from “PTSD” of the SegWit saga.

UASF supporters say there is a need to strengthen the precedent that node operators ultimately decide upgrades, not minors. (Miners can run nodes and provide some utility needed for the network, but they shouldn’t be overly influential, the argument goes.)

Judging by the data and the feeling we have now, however, that probably won’t have to happen to a UASF, but we’ll find out for sure in August.

