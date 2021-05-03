US plant owner Fuyao Glass to raise $ 550 million, Eyes Solar Market





Chinese group Fuyao Glass Industry, whose US plant was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory in 2020, plans to raise HK $ 4.3 billion, or $ 550 million, in the sale of shares against a backdrop of improving operations this year, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Sunday. The glass supplier, whose auto industry customers include Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford and Hyundai, plans to sell 101.1 million shares at HK $ 42.64, a diluted 3.9 stake. %. Fuyaos trades in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Fuyao expects China’s auto industry to recover and rebound in 2021 from pandemic-stricken 2020, the company said in the statement. Using the funds raised from investing in its working capital, debt repayment, research and development projects, expanding the photovoltaic glass market, and general business uses, the company can further expand its activities and optimize its capital structure, the press release said. Fuyao, which achieves nearly half of its sales outside of China, also aims to attract more reputable international investors with strategic value and improve (the) capital structure of the company. Revenue last year fell 5.7% to 19.9 billion yuan, or $ 3 billion; net profit fell 10.3% to 2.6 billion yuan. However, operations resumed in the first quarter: operating income rose 37% to 5.7 billion yuan, and net profit rose 86% to 855 million yuan. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> China is the world’s largest automobile market; Auto sales in the country increased 75% in the first quarter of 2021 to reach 6.5 million units. China also manufactures around 80% of the world’s solar panels; the countries Xinyi Glass and First Glass Group are two of the world’s largest suppliers of photovoltaic glass. Fuyao, founded in 1987, said about 10% of the funds raised through its new share sale would be used to develop the photovoltaic glass market and general business uses. The Fuyaos US plant is located in Moraine, Ohio. Besides China and the United States, Fuyao has manufacturing sites in 10 other countries, including Russia, Germany, Japan and South Korea; it employs more than 27,000 people worldwide, according to the company’s website. Fuyaos chairman Cho Tak Wong today has a fortune of $ 4.3 billion on Forbes’ real-time billionaire list. His son Tso Fai is vice-president. Lee Yin Yee, main shareholder of Xinyi Solars, has a fortune of $ 4.9 billion and Flat Glass chairman Ruan Lianghongs is worth $ 4.9 billion. See related articles: China’s richest solar man talks about falling costs and global growth China delivers on promise for global businesses despite patchy recovery: authors Finding Wealth in China’s Time Machines: 2021 Forbes Midas Lists Jing Hong @rflannerychina

