Stocks to watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, TCS, M&M, Yes Bank, auto stocks

The shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 171 points or 1.17% lower to 14,470, indicating a start to decline in the spread for benchmarks on Monday.

Here are the main actions to follow in today’s session:

Earnings today: A total of 21 companies are expected to release their March quarter figures today, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services and Varun Beverages.

Automotive stocks: The stock of auto makers will be the focus as investors react to April auto sales figures.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 108% from Rs 6,348 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. READ MORE

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender on Friday announced a 193 percent year-over-year jump in consolidated after-tax profit to Rs 926 crore for the March quarter, helped by higher net interest income and lower provisions.

Yes Bank: The bank’s stand-alone net loss widened slightly to Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 21, compared to a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore a year ago. The lender posted a net profit of Rs 148 crore in the December quarter.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Friday that Samir Seksaria will take over as the company’s chief financial officer on May 1, 2021. He succeeds V Ramakrishnan who retired on Friday.

Hero MotoCorp: The automaker will extend the shutdown of its manufacturing facilities across India, its global parts center and R&D facility in Jaipur until May 9. Plant operations will resume on May 10.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said they signed a pact with Meru shareholders to increase its stake to 100% in the ridesharing service provider. M&M will acquire 44.14% of the shares of private equity investor True North and others for an amount not exceeding Rs 76.03 crore and 12.66% of the shares of Neeraj Gupta and Farhat Gupta, for an amount not exceeding Rs 21.63 crore, he added. With this agreement, M&M will increase its current stake in Meru from 43.20% to 100%.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender announced sweeping organizational changes on Friday. The bank was reorganized into three pillars: “commercial verticals”, “distribution channels” and “technology and digital”, according to a statement.

DCB Bank: The company acquired a stake in India INX and India ICC. The bank has invested Rs 5 crore each in the two companies. India INX and India ICC are promoted by BSE and are the main exchange and clearing company of GIFT City IFSC in Gandhinagar.

Tech Mahindra: Computer company Tech Mahindra is in the process of filing a patent, along with Reagene Biosciences, for a drug molecule that can potentially attack the coronavirus, according to a senior company official.

Bajaj Electricals: The company said it had purchased the remaining stakes of Starlite Lighting Ltd for a cash consideration of around Rs 60 crore from its promoters.

ITC: The ITC conglomerate said on Saturday that Atul Jerath resigned from its board of directors following his retirement from the Oriental Insurance Company.

Trent: Tata group retail company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, compared to net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in the January-March period it a year ago.

Shriram Town Union Finance: The company announced an increase of nearly twice its consolidated net profit to Rs 298.28 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021. The company’s net profit was Rs 150.92 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Indian Hotels Co: The hotel arm of the Tata group reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.72 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, impacted by continued challenges related to the pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76.29 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Bank of India: The public lender this week called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders to seek approval of the issuance of equity shares to the government for a capital injection of Rs 3,000 crore.

Coal India: Production in April increased 3.7% year-on-year to 41.9 MT while offtake increased 38.4% year-on-year to 54.1 MT.