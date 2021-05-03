Business Beat: Kirkwood Ace Hardware opens garden center at North store





Flowers aren’t the only things growing this spring. Kirkwood Ace Hardware has just added a new garden center. The North Store has been planning to make this addition for some time. Permit issues prevented them from opening the garden center last season. Now they tell us that nothing stands in the way and their customers welcome in the new part of the store. Sam Hinz, the manager of the North store, says they’re always looking for new ways to improve. “We are not the typical hardware store. I kinda want this store to do everything, more or less. We have our big, elaborate kitchen store over there, and it’s a fabulous store. So, now we enter the greenhouse. Who knows what we can get into next, ”said Samuel Hinz, store manager. Hinz tells us their next big plan is to add a classroom this winter. They plan to showcase some of their local foods and take cooking classes in a real kitchen setting. If you have a new business that you would like to see in our Business Beat segment, send an email to [email protected]

