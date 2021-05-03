Business
Gold prices are rising today but continue to fall by 9,000 from the record high; rising money rate
Gold and silver prices rose slightly today in Indian markets after falling sharply last week. On MCX, gold rates rose 0.6% to 47004 per 10 grams while silver rose 0.6% to 68,789 per kg. The yellow metal is expected to remain positive during the day, says Jigar Trivedi, research analyst – Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Gold.
He recommends buying MCX June gold at around 46900 for a target of 47200 and stop-loss of 46,800.
MCX Gold ended April with positive returns of 4%, but is still down around 6% year-to-date. The dollar index fell nearly 2% on ExCom gold still struggles to break above $ 1,800 on a higher side US consumer spending rebounded in March amid rising incomes as households received additional government funds to ease the burden the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the US Federal Reserve reiterated its ultra-accommodative monetary policy while acknowledging an improving economic outlook and rising inflation. Participation in the SPDR Gold ETF rose from 1,037 tonnes as of March 30 to 1,017 tonnes as of April 30, “he said.
Gold price in India after hitting a record high 56,200 in August of last year saw a sharp drop from these levels.
In international markets, gold rates have remained stable today, under pressure from a stronger dollar. Spot gold was trading at $ 1,770.66 an ounce, while silver was stable at $ 25.90 an ounce in silver. A stronger dollar index makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.
Gold traders will watch comments from Fed chief Jerome Power, who later today is scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition as the Bank of England’s decision on the rate is due Thursday. The April US jobs report is due Friday.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen allayed concerns over the weekend, saying increased demand for President Joe Bidens’ economic plan would be spread over a decade.
Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.3% to $ 2,944.19 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $ 3,007.73 an ounce on Friday.
Meanwhile, in India, physical gold was sold below official prices last week, the first time in 2021, Reuters reported. Strict restrictions and lockdowns have hurt retail demand in India. Dealers were offering a discount of up to $ 2 off official domestic prices, down from the $ 2 premium last week.
Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.
Gold May Remain Unstable As US Dollar Index struggles amid growing optimism about the US economy and federal government increasingly emphasizes maintaining interest rates at a low level. However, we expect to see purchase interest at lower levels due to loose monetary policy by major central banks. and the risks of lingering viruses, “Kotak Securities said in a recent memo. With contributions from the agency)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]