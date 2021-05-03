Gold prices are rising today but continue to fall by 9,000 from the record high; rising money rate

Gold and silver prices rose slightly today in Indian markets after falling sharply last week. On MCX, gold rates rose 0.6% to 47004 per 10 grams while silver rose 0.6% to 68,789 per kg. The yellow metal is expected to remain positive during the day, says Jigar Trivedi, research analyst – Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Gold.

He recommends buying MCX June gold at around 46900 for a target of 47200 and stop-loss of 46,800.

MCX Gold ended April with positive returns of 4%, but is still down around 6% year-to-date. The dollar index fell nearly 2% on ExCom gold still struggles to break above $ 1,800 on a higher side US consumer spending rebounded in March amid rising incomes as households received additional government funds to ease the burden the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the US Federal Reserve reiterated its ultra-accommodative monetary policy while acknowledging an improving economic outlook and rising inflation. Participation in the SPDR Gold ETF rose from 1,037 tonnes as of March 30 to 1,017 tonnes as of April 30, “he said.

Gold price in India after hitting a record high 56,200 in August of last year saw a sharp drop from these levels.

In international markets, gold rates have remained stable today, under pressure from a stronger dollar. Spot gold was trading at $ 1,770.66 an ounce, while silver was stable at $ 25.90 an ounce in silver. A stronger dollar index makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Gold traders will watch comments from Fed chief Jerome Power, who later today is scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition as the Bank of England’s decision on the rate is due Thursday. The April US jobs report is due Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen allayed concerns over the weekend, saying increased demand for President Joe Bidens’ economic plan would be spread over a decade.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.3% to $ 2,944.19 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $ 3,007.73 an ounce on Friday.

Meanwhile, in India, physical gold was sold below official prices last week, the first time in 2021, Reuters reported. Strict restrictions and lockdowns have hurt retail demand in India. Dealers were offering a discount of up to $ 2 off official domestic prices, down from the $ 2 premium last week.

Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.

Gold May Remain Unstable As US Dollar Index struggles amid growing optimism about the US economy and federal government increasingly emphasizes maintaining interest rates at a low level. However, we expect to see purchase interest at lower levels due to loose monetary policy by major central banks. and the risks of lingering viruses, “Kotak Securities said in a recent memo. With contributions from the agency)