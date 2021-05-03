Oil drops as falling demand in India dampen recovery optimism





Oil has calmed down as weaker demand from virus-hit India partially offset optimism about the global economic recovery. Brent fell 0.4% after the most active prices rose nearly 6% last month. April gasoline sales in India hit the lowest level since August, while diesel prices were the lowest since October taking into account the length of the month, according to preliminary data from officials with first-hand knowledge of the matter. Meanwhile, the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry urged the government to curb economic activity to counter the growing health crisis. Oil recovered in 2021 on the prospect of a rebound in demand with the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, paving the way for greater economic activity. However, the recovery has been patchy, with some countries suffering from the resurgence of waves of the virus. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies this month began easing supply restrictions they imposed last year to drain swollen global stocks and boost prices. See also: Why I Hope The bulls of the oil market are right for the summer: Julian Lee “The most important factor remains India and the amount of demand that has been affected there,” said Howie Lee, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, adding that the recoveries in China and the United States are already being taken in. account. “Prices could continue to move. A range. Above $ 68, the selling pressure begins to mount.” Prices Brent for July settlement fell 0.4% to $ 66.51 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe at 1:15 p.m. in Singapore. The most active prices have increased by 28% this year.

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery was down 0.4% to $ 63.33 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Traders follow efforts to trade a U.S.-Iran deal to revive a nuclear deal abandoned by the White House in 2018, potentially paving the way for increased crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation. US officials said a deal was not reached, denying an Iranian report of an impending prisoner swap. At the same time, US oil production could continue to suffer drilling fell for a second straight week. American explorers hit by last year’s crash are showing unprecedented austerity and the number of platforms is still at half of pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the Arctic explosion that swept across the southern United States in February caused many loss of supply greater than expected. Brent’s quick time spread was 46 cents per barrel declining, an uptrend where near-term prices are trading above those more distant. This compares to 62 cents a week ago and 40 cents at the start of April. Many countries around the world – including China, Japan and the UK – are celebrating public holidays on Monday, which could reduce trade volumes. Related coverage: Abu Dhabi first priced its Murban grade on the basis of futures trading in the Middle East petrostat.

