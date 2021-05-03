Connect with us

Business

Top Performing ETFs in the U.S. Stock Market

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


For starters, ETFs listed on US stock exchanges can be a good place to start.

Some of the best performing exchange traded funds (ETFs) available on the US stock exchanges rose more than 25 percent in the first three months of the year. While investing in individual stocks is still the best bet, ETFs offer investors a long-term asset allocation plan. Owning US stocks through ETFs will give you exposure to various index stocks, thereby providing diversification to the portfolio.

For starters, ETFs listed on US stock exchanges can be a good place to start. An ETF, generally, tracks a specific index and therefore investing in it means that you end up buying all the stocks in the index in the same proportion as held in the index. Moreover, in an ETF you get the live prices because the trading takes place throughout market hours and the cost of owning them is considerably low.

Most ETFs are referenced or linked to major stock market indices such as S&P 500, Nasdaq, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000, among others. Some ETFs are benchmarked against specific sectors such as oil and energy or real estate.

ETFs provide easy access to stock market exposure on different themes. There are ETFs on different aspects such as:

  • By asset class Equity ETF, asset allocation ETF, commodity ETF
  • By investment style – Active management, Long / Short, Micro-cap, Midcap, etc.
  • By sector – aerospace, artificial intelligence, automotive, banking, basic materials, biotechnology, etc.

Few of the best performing ETFs in 2021

If, as an Indian investor, you want to invest in ETFs, all you need to do is open an international brokerage account registered in the United States. Opening an account can be done from the comfort of your home or office in India. And once invested, you can also use traditional stock trading techniques such as stop orders, limit orders, margin buying and short selling using ETFs.

ETFs are low-cost investments and allow exposure to multiple stocks of the same index at the same time. The best way to own a bunch of prized US stocks is to use an exchange traded fund (ETF). Invest now before the next bull run hits US stocks.

Are you looking to invest in US stocks? Open a free account with Stockal – India’s first borderless investment platform.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: