Top Performing ETFs in the U.S. Stock Market

Some of the best performing exchange traded funds (ETFs) available on the US stock exchanges rose more than 25 percent in the first three months of the year. While investing in individual stocks is still the best bet, ETFs offer investors a long-term asset allocation plan. Owning US stocks through ETFs will give you exposure to various index stocks, thereby providing diversification to the portfolio.

For starters, ETFs listed on US stock exchanges can be a good place to start. An ETF, generally, tracks a specific index and therefore investing in it means that you end up buying all the stocks in the index in the same proportion as held in the index. Moreover, in an ETF you get the live prices because the trading takes place throughout market hours and the cost of owning them is considerably low.

Most ETFs are referenced or linked to major stock market indices such as S&P 500, Nasdaq, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000, among others. Some ETFs are benchmarked against specific sectors such as oil and energy or real estate.

ETFs provide easy access to stock market exposure on different themes. There are ETFs on different aspects such as:

By asset class Equity ETF, asset allocation ETF, commodity ETF

By investment style – Active management, Long / Short, Micro-cap, Midcap, etc.

By sector – aerospace, artificial intelligence, automotive, banking, basic materials, biotechnology, etc.

Few of the best performing ETFs in 2021

If, as an Indian investor, you want to invest in ETFs, all you need to do is open an international brokerage account registered in the United States. Opening an account can be done from the comfort of your home or office in India. And once invested, you can also use traditional stock trading techniques such as stop orders, limit orders, margin buying and short selling using ETFs.

ETFs are low-cost investments and allow exposure to multiple stocks of the same index at the same time. The best way to own a bunch of prized US stocks is to use an exchange traded fund (ETF). Invest now before the next bull run hits US stocks.