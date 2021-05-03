Governor urges residents to take care of their mental health





Governor Lou Leon Guerrero urged residents to not only take care of their physical health, but also their mental health. On Monday, she signed a proclamation declaring May Mental Health and Wellness Month with the theme "Seeing Through Stigma". Leon Guerrero said that stigma plays a major role in mental health issues, as people often don't seek help because of it. She said that mental health is very real and overall well-being is not just about the body, but also the mind. The governor acknowledged that the COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place last year, including staying at home and limiting interactions outside of our households, were contributing to mental health stress. She said that not having access to activities to help us cope with our stress and not being able to have that support system, especially during a pandemic, can be difficult. She thanked the Guam Behavioral Health and Welfare Center for mobilizing to ensure residents have access to a 24/7 emergency line. She said behavioral health pre- pandemic had about 25 calls per month and that at one point, 800 calls in a month. "There has been a constant average of around 500 calls per month," said Leon Guerrero. Some people say mental health issues are "in your head" or "you're too lucky to feel this way," the governor said. "Because of this stigma, people don't seek the help they need and get away with it in unhealthy ways, like drugs and alcohol," she added. She said there should be no stigma around mental health and that her administration is committed to expanding mental health care for the people of Guam. Leon Guerrero said residents should contact friends and family, monitor them and tell them they are not alone. Residents can call the hotline at 647-8833 or 647-8834. Behavioral Health Director Theresa Arriola said the agency hopes people will know the number as if they know 911. She thanked agency staff for working on the COVID-19 pandemic and for playing a critical role in the response to COVID-19.

