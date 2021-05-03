Oil prices drop as pandemic weighs on fuel sales in India





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday as a catastrophic second wave of a coronavirus outbreak in India halted a pickup in demand for oil in that country, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in consumption in developed countries and China in the second half of the year. . FILE PHOTO: Oil storage containers are seen, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Los Angeles, California, United States April 7, 2021. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Brent futures for July fell 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 66.28 a barrel at 6:20 a.m. GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate for June was at $ 63.11 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.7%. State-level restrictions aimed at stemming infections in India led to lower fuel sales among the world’s third-largest consumer in April, preliminary data showed. Global fuel demand is down about 7% from pre-COVID level in April 2019, said AK Singh, marketing manager at refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp, adding that demand in India was close to levels pre-COVID in March. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is near 20 million, and analysts expect the country’s demand for transportation fuels to decline more in May due to more restrictions. [nL1N2MQ04B] Since it still appears that COVID-19 in India has not peaked, we expect to see another downside to fuel demand in May, ING analysts said in a note. A leading Indian industry body on Sunday urged authorities to curtail economic activity as countries’ healthcare systems are overwhelmed by the spiral of infections. Globally, however, the rollout of vaccination campaigns is expected to increase demand for oil, particularly during peak travel season in the third quarter, prompting analysts to raise their forecasts for Brent prices for a fifth consecutive month. , according to a Reuters poll. The survey of 49 participants predicted that Brent would average $ 64.17 a barrel in 2021, up from the consensus of $ 63.12 last month and the average of $ 62.30 for the benchmark so far this year. On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 25.17 million bpd in April, up 100,000 barrels from March, as Iran and other producers pushed back. increased their production. OPEC’s production has increased every month since June 2020 with the exception of February. Iran and the United States are in talks to revive a nuclear deal that could lead to a lifting of US sanctions that would allow Iran to increase its oil exports. Washington on Sunday denied a report on Iranian national television that main enemies had struck a prisoner swap deal in exchange for releasing $ 7 billion in Iranian oil revenues frozen by US sanctions in other countries. In the United States, energy companies added oil and gas rigs last week, resulting in a ninth consecutive monthly increase in rig count as a rally in prices lured some drillers to the well, according to Baker Hughes. However, U.S. crude oil production fell by more than one million barrels per day in February, to its lowest level since October 2017, according to a monthly government report released on Friday. Reporting by Florence Tan; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore and Shri Navaratnam

