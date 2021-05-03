Endeavor’s stock rises during his Big Board debut





Eighteen months after going out of its first IPO, Beverly Hills-based entertainment company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. made its public debut on April 29.



Endeavor has listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR. The stock, which was priced at $ 24, peaked at $ 28.47 before ending the day up 5% to $ 25.26.



The company offered a total of 21.3 million shares. The opening day was active, with a volume of 15,778,621.



In September 2019, Endeavor abandoned an attempt to go public the day its shares were supposed to hit the market. The company had sought to raise at least $ 405 million for a valuation of $ 6.5 billion.



Endeavor announced new plans to go public on March 31.



In an April 20 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it plans to raise $ 511.2 million when it goes public. Endeavor had a valuation of around $ 10 billion, according to the filing.



The IPO filing also indicated that Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and Tesla Inc., will join Endeavors’ board of directors.



Endeavor said it would also raise $ 1.7 billion in a private placement from multiple investors, including Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd., New York-based Elliott Management Corp. and the company of Menlo Park-based private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.



Silver Lake Partners, senior executives of Endeavors and other controlling investors will own nearly 90% of Endeavors shares, according to an SEC filing. Investors who bought into the company’s IPO will own around 8.4% of the company’s shares, according to the filing.



Founded in 1995 by Ari Emanuel, chief executive of the company, Endeavors’ assets include talent agency William Morris Endeavor, sports management company IMG and the Miss Universe organization.



Endeavors revenue fell nearly 24% to $ 3.5 billion for 2020 with a net loss of more than $ 625 million as the pandemic hammered parts of the entertainment industry. The company laid off 250 people last year.



Many of Endeavors’ top executives refused to receive salaries in 2020, but they still received handsome pay.



Some members of Endeavor’s management team are among the highest paid in Los Angeles, according to a federal headlines file and data collected by the Business Journal.



For 2020, Emanuel received total compensation, including bonuses and shares, of $ 14.3 million. Endeavor chairman Mark Shapiro received $ 18.1 million.



Other company executives with notable 2020 payouts include executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, who received $ 3.2 million, CFO Jason Lublin, who earned $ 2.5 million, and the general counsel Seth Krauss, who received $ 3.1 million.



Emanuel and Shapiro did not respond to requests for comment. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos