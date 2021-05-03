Asian Manufacturing Gets Ahead, Even As China’s PMI Cools





Find out what drives the global economy and what it means for policymakers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. register here Manufacturing activity in Asia remained robust through April, although a measure of output from factories in China, the region’s largest economy and industrial powerhouse, showed signs of cooling. Taiwan’s IHS Markit April Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 62.4 from 60.8 in March, its highest reading since March 2010. New orders also hit their highest level since the same month. South Korea’s IHS Markit PMI The April index slipped to 54.6 from 55.3 but remains well above the 50 level, signaling continued expansion. It was the seventh consecutive month of South Korean gauge expansion, a first in nearly a decade. Data on Saturday showed South Korean exports last month increased the most in 10 years, reflecting a resumption of the effects of the pandemic and spurred by an increase in the number of working days compared to a year earlier. Global trade maintained its pandemic era victorious streak, with Asian economies particularly benefiting from the boom in goods orders, the Bloomberg Trade Tracker shows. Shipments from South Korea and Taiwan increased, supported by demand for electronics. Global supply crises translate into a backup at some of the busiest ports, with inbound containers at the Port of Los Angeles recording a monthly gain in March of more than eight standard deviations above its long-term average. term. Annabel Fiddes, associate director of economics at IHS Markit, said supply-side crunches were starting to dampen Taiwan’s manufacturing boom as supplier delays hit a record high. “This is starting to weigh on overall production growth, while companies have also seen a rapid increase in arrears,” Fiddes said in a statement. “Supply bottlenecks could weigh on performance in the coming months, despite manufacturers’ efforts to build buffer stocks.” South East Asia, India India’s index edged up to 55.5 last month from 55.4 in March, even in A new wave of coronavirus infections has started to weigh on production and sales. There has also been strong growth in Southeast Asia. Indonesia’s PMI reading rose to 54.6 from 53.2, its highest since the start of the series and its sixth consecutive month of expansion. A sub-index for new orders also checked. Malaysia’s PMI fell from 49.9 to 53.9, also highest reading since start of series. New orders rose and production jumped to 53.3 from 46.2 in March, its best level since last June. The Philippines’ PMI fell to 49 from 52.2 – its lowest reading since October – reflecting ongoing restrictions to curb Covid-19. The broadly bullish figures follow separate data released on Friday that showed China manufacturing expansion slowed in April. The official purchasing managers’ index in the manufacturing sector fell to 51.1 from 51.9 the previous month. (Updates with India’s PMI in the fourth to last paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

