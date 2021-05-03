Marico share hits new high, but fourth quarter margins are at their lowest for several quarters

MUMBAI : Shares of Marico Ltd rose nearly 10% on the National Stock Exchange on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high at Rs 452.50 each. This is despite the fact that consolidated profit for the March quarter before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracted 300 basis points year-on-year to 15.9%. A basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point. The EBITDA margin is the lowest in more than 20 quarters, stress analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

It should be noted that the savings on other expenses, lower as a percentage of turnover, mitigated the blow at the EBITDA level. Gross profit margins contracted by up to 520 basis points due to higher prices for copra and rice bran oil.

So if the margins have dropped significantly, what are investors interested in? The simple answer to this is that the worst is probably over on the margin front. Copra prices, a key raw material for Marico, have corrected by around 15% from recent highs. Additionally, the company took another 15-20% price hike in Saffola in April.

In an April 30 report, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said management believed the March quarterly Ebitda margin of 15.9% to be the lowest; the forecast for FY22 is rather around 18-19% at the moment. »For perspective: the EBITDA margin for 2021 was 19.8%.

Jefferies analysts said in an April 30 report that management’s comments were positive and the focus remains on growth, despite near-term volatility from the pandemic. “

Maricos India’s volume growth was robust at 25% in the March quarter. Certainly, a favorable base contributed in this measure given that the domestic volume had decreased by 3% during the March 2020 quarter. Given the base effect, it may be useful to examine the trends in the rate of change. compound annual growth (CAGR) over two years. Jefferies analysts said the two-year 10% CAGR was also impressive.

In terms of value growth, Saffola (refined edible oils) and parachute coconut oil (rigid packaging) performed relatively better than value-added hair oils. JM analysts said that Saffolas’ volume performance stood out given the solid base it faced, especially given the steep 30% price hike taken over the past 6 years. months in an effort to offset the pressure on input costs. “Saffolas volumes increased by 17% in the last quarter.

Overall Maricos revenue growth was strong at 34% year-over-year, which also contributed to the 13% EBITDA growth in the quarter, despite squeezing margins. .

So far, so good.

The revaluation of Maricos shares on Monday suggests that investors have taken into account most of the positives for now. Currently, the stock is trading at nearly 45 times the estimated profit for fiscal 2022, based on Bloomberg The data.