FOREX-Dollar Stays Firm As Traders Look To US Data For Policy Clues

* USD hits three-week high on JPY, stable elsewhere

* KRW drops in tension in North Korea

* Ethereum hits record high

* Chart: global exchange rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) – The dollar held on to a recent rally on Monday as investors cautiously began a week filled with central bank meetings and high-profile U.S. economic data, awaiting clues to the outlook for global inflation and policy makers’ responses.

Trade was brightened by the holidays in Japan and China, which kept a lid on volatility, leaving the greenback to trade where it settled after Friday’s surge. It held at $ 1.2020 per euro and hit a three-week high of 109.58 yen.

The dollar index, measured against six major currencies, held steady at 91.322.

The index fell 2% through April as a positive view of the outlook for a global recovery lifted traded currencies at the expense of the dollar, but rebounded with bullish US consumer data on Friday.

We expect the dollar to trend lower due to the improving global economic outlook, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy said in an email.

Nonetheless, she said the risk of short periods of dollar strength remains if strong data pushes US Treasury yields significantly higher.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly firmer on Monday, but not enough to recover from a drop suffered on Friday.

The Aussie rose 0.1% to $ 0.7171 to trade around its 20-day moving average, while the Kiwi edged up 0.2% to $ 0.7171, also just above of its 20-day moving average. The British pound stabilized at $ 1.3825.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Chinese yuan fell to 6.4781 per dollar in offshore trade following hawkish remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The South Korean won hit a week-long low after North Korea pledged to respond to what it sees as hostile US policy, while pressure for a nationwide lockdown in India has pushed the rupee a little lower.

In the crypto markets, Ethereum broke above $ 3,000 to post a new all-time high of $ 3,061.17.

DATA DELUGE

The purchasing managers index figures for manufacturers were positive in Asia on Monday, and those expected later on Monday are expected to show accelerating growth in Europe and the United States. However, the week will be mainly devoted to the US manufacturing surveys expected on Wednesday and the April labor market figures on Friday.

According to forecasts, 978,000 jobs were created during the month. However, analysts say the market’s response to a surprise one way or the other may be difficult to guess, as investors began to worry that strong data could prompt central bankers to cut back. support.

The risk is for a hotter number, said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

But will good numbers lead to a broad mood of risk reduction, as traders assess higher rate expectations and the dollar rebounds, he added. I suspect we’re getting to a point where some really good data might start to turn bad for the markets.

Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan caused a stir on Friday by calling to start the conversation on the phase-out, although Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear he was likely to be patient .

Powell is due to speak later Monday and will be followed by a series of Fed officials this week. Central bank policy meetings are also scheduled this week in Australia, Britain and Norway.

In Australia, no policy changes are expected on Tuesday, although traders look to a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle on Thursday to get a glimpse of banks reflecting on their prospects for purchase of bonds.

Asset purchases are also at the center of concerns when the Bank of England meets on Thursday, along with perhaps an upgrade in its economic outlook, while Norges Bank – which is forecasting a rate hike this year – should retain its hawkish tone.