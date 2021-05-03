As Korea resumes short selling, stocks that have risen the most are hit the most





Investors rushed to sell shares of some Korean biopharmaceutical companies which surged last year as the country rebelled the longest short selling ban imposed on Monday by a pandemic. The healthcare sector fell 4.9%, the biggest loser among Kospi 200 sub-gauges. The group rallied 67% in 2020, best of all. Drug Developer Celltrion Inc. sold 6.2%. HLB Inc. closed 4.2% as investors preemptively sold their holdings in the healthcare company, according to Han Byung-Hwa, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities Co. South Korea resumed short selling of 351 shares on Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 on Monday. This follows a 13-month ban that was imposed during the stock market crash in March last year. Over the past year, Retail investors who fueled record gains in the Korean stock market feared the repercussions of short selling and called on regulators to impose a permanent ban. “Short-selling issues are affecting investor sentiment,” said Seo Sang-Young, market strategist at Mirae Asset Securities Co. “Biopharmaceutical companies and battery makers that are overvalued in terms of earnings are suffering from sales.” Investors, especially so-called market neutral active managers who could not sell borrowed stocks while the ban was in place, began to take short positions. Seoul-based manager of a long-short fund sold some stocks on Monday, including the billboard maker LG Display Co., while demand for consumer tech products is likely to decline in the second half of the year, they said, declining to be named because it goes against their company policy to reveal short positions. LG Display fell 0.8% after falling 3.1%. It was the best-selling tech stock in the Kospi 200 index, according to Korea Stock Exchange data released after the market closed. Samsung Card Co., Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ottogi Corp., Lotte Corp. and Hanjin Kal Corp. were the five best-selling stocks on Kospi 200 on Monday, according to data from Korea Exchange. Top 10 best-selling stocks on Kospi 200 on May 3 Stock name Short Sale Vol. / Total Trading Vol. Move share price Samsung Card Co. 56.3% -4.7% Hyundai Fire & Marine Insurance Co. 45.6% -1.9% Ottogi Corp. 37.8% -1.1% Lotte Corp. 37.6% -5.1% Hanjin Kal Corp. 32.6% -8.8% Hite Jinro Co. 30.5% -0.6% Hanwha Corp. 30.3% -3.3% LG screen 28.9% -0.8% Samyang Corp. 28.8% -1.9% Netmarble Corp. 28.7% -2.7% Source: Korea Stock Exchange The local Kospi stock index and the blue-chip Kospi 200 index – which has Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. among its members – ended the session lower after fluctuating between gains and losses, after a strong monthly growth. exports data during the weekend. The Kosdaq 150 slipped 3.1% to its lowest in about two months. On Monday, foreign investors sold 738 billion won ($ 657 million) of Kospi shares during normal trading hours, while local institutional investors sold 63 billion won of shares, according to Korea Exchange. Retail traders sold 13 billion won of borrowed securities. (Add Korea Exchange short sale data to a table) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

