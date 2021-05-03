Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning





WASHINGTON: Global commodity prices are skyrocketing thanks to a boom in demand due to the recovery from the COVID-19 slowdown, coupled with logistics bottlenecks. Copper hit a 10-year high last week. Bloomberg’s agricultural commodity price index has climbed 22% so far this year to its highest level since 2016, while crude oil rose 30% last year. Wood has tripled in the past 12 months, and the National Home Builders Association said that added $ 36,000 to the cost of a new home. Tin, used in electronic circuits, automotive components and batteries, also hit its highest level since 2011, as the price doubled last year. The reasons for these increases are varied. For sugar, a shortage of shipping containers and bottlenecks at ports are pushing up prices, while corn, soybeans and wheat are also experiencing delivery problems. For oil, global demand is accelerating with the reopening of economies following the pandemic shutdowns. The price of gasoline at the pump in the United States has jumped to $ 2.89 per gallon from $ 1.77 a year ago, according to the AAA, an automotive association. Bart Melek of TD Securities said the price of Brent looks unstoppable as the market expects demand to rise massively and stocks to shrink further in the second half of the year. US consumers are a major reason markets remain bullish, Rystad Energy’s Bjornar Tonhaugen said in an analysis. Chinese and American locomotives far outweigh the impact of the slowdown in India, which has been overwhelmed by a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, he said. Dr. Copper so called because its widespread use means that it often offers an accurate diagnosis of the global economy made headlines this week when it surpassed $ 10,000 per ton. The gains were driven by strong Chinese demand as well as worker protests in Chile, which impacted mines and ports. The weakness of the US dollar also means that it takes more US greenbacks to buy the same amount of metal. The price of the red metal is also benefiting from a shift to clean energy technologies that use more copper, said Elijah Oliveros-Rosen of S&P Global Ratings. When we see high expectations for growth, and this is driven by infrastructure and decarbonization, it’s great for copper, he told AFP. Another factor is that investors see commodity futures as an attractive alternative given the very low interest rates and modest profitability of Treasuries, analysts say. There is a lot of extra money in the market, said Michael Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting. The vagaries of the climate with drought in Latin America and late frosts in Europe have also played a role in the increase in agriculture. Among the most spectacular, pork has jumped 51 percent in one year, the US Department of Agriculture said in its April report. Rising prices have already started to hit consumers: the Federal-preferred PCE inflation index rose 2.3% year-over-year in March, according to government data on Friday. And big consumer product makers like Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Coca-Cola have all announced plans to raise prices.

