Mother’s Day brunch, dinner reservations fill up at Des Moines
It’s no secret that moms have had a lot going on their plates this year, whether the mom in your life is a new mom, grandmother, stepmom, dog mom or whatever. version of a mother, she deserves a day of love, pampering and very good food. What better way to show your appreciation for everything she does than with a delicious day?
Restaurants across the Des Moines metro are gearing up for brown dinner and Mother’s Day dinner on May 9, and places go fast. Here are some of the places with plans to help you celebrate mom.
Clyde’s Fancy Dinner
Celebrate the day with a classic brunch at Clyde’s. Specialty craft cocktails and a brunch-style menu are in the works, and seating is available both indoors and outdoors. Reservations are available by phone or online.
Location: 111 E. Grand Ave., Suite 111, Des Moines
Hours: 10 am-2pm
Contact: (515) 243-3686; clydesfinediner.com; Resy for reservations
Mulberry Street Tavern
Mulberry Street Tavern, located in the chic Deposit hotel, serves brunch on Mother’s Day, with menu options like powdered donuts ($ 5) and hot fried chicken with cookies and eggs ($ 15). After brunch, stop by the hotel’s solarium for a family photo or a last-minute gift. Alexa Karen, a photographer from Les Moines, will perform mini family photo sessions by appointment, which must be booked online. Des Moines lifestyle brandThe Gemini collectivewill have a pop-up selling dried flower arrangements, clothing, and household items that any mom is sure to love.
Location: 206 Sixth Ave., Des Moines
Hours: 10 am-2pm
Contact: (515) 985-2066; Open table for reservations
Americana
While reservations for Mother’s Day Brunch in Americana are currently full, a few lucky latecomers might be able to squeeze in in the event of a last-minute cancellation. The Americanas Bottomless Brunch is currently served as a family, starting at $ 22. Adding bottomless bloodies, mimosas, and screwdrivers will set you back $ 38. If you miss brunch, dinner starts at 4 p.m.
Location: 1312, rue Locust, Des Moines
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: (515) 283-1312; Americanadsm.com for reservations
Fresh
At Fresko, brunch is a daily routine. Opened last year, the farm-to-table concept focuses on fresh, local ingredients. While brunch is served all week, Fresko encourages reservations for Mother’s Day. Try the Egg and Cheese Sandwich on a Hearty Sourdough ($ 10) or the Green Chili Pork Pan with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese ($ 13).
Location:909 Locust Street, Suite 103, Des Moines
Hours: 10 am-8pm
Contact:(515) 630-7009;www.freskodsm.comfor reservations; Facebook
Greenbriar from Trostel
Greenbriar de Trostel serves brunch selections, dinner favorites and a special kids’ menu for the holidays. Try the decadent caramel French toast ($ 12) or the sautéed barramundi, a mild white fish, with pineapple salsa ($ 22). Mum’s mimosas are on the house. Realization and delivery options are also available, call to reserve.
Location: 5810 Merle Hay Road, Johnston
Hours: 11 am-3pm
Contact: (515) 253-0920; greenbriartrostels.com
Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill celebrates mom with wood-grilled seafood specialties including Rockefeller ‘butterfish’, an Alaskan black cod topped with creamy spinach and giant crab. Accompany lunch with a crushed pineapple martini or refreshing spritzers. Bonefish has family takeout delivery and transportation packages available, as well as starting at $ 29.90. Celebrating Late Mother’s Day? For every $ 50 spent on gift cards, you will receive an additional $ 10 gift card. Visit the Bonefish Grill website to close this deal.
Location: 650 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines
Hours: 11 am-9pm
Contact: (515) 267-0064; bonefishgrill.com
deleted
Act fast: HoQ’s reservations are almost full. The special Mother’s Day brunch a la carte menu includes sweet and savory dishes including pastries and desserts, small plates and entrees for breakfast and lunch, as well as specialty cocktails. Treat Mom to the three-course brunch option that includes a pastry, main course (excluding steak and eggs) and dessert ($ 30). Try the corned beef mince combined with HoQ’s Bloody Mary. Table mimosas for four to five people cost $ 35. Bottomless Bloodies and Mimosas are $ 18, or $ 15 with the three course special.
Location:303 E. Fifth St., Des Moines
Hours: 10 am-2pm
Contact:(515) 244-1213; hoqtable.com; Facebook
Walnut
Fingers crossed and join the waiting list for Mother’s Day Walnut Drag Brunch. Moms are given a tiara to feel like a queen for the day. Tickets for the three-course show and brunch are $ 35. The event includes a signature shot, games, raffle prizes and beer from the Big Grove Brewery.
Location: 1417 Walnut Street, Des Moines
Hours: Doors open at 10 a.m. for the first seat and again at 12:30 p.m. for the second seat
Contact: (515) 282-1000; walnutdsm.com
Smash park
If you are looking to have a little fun during your brunch, Smash Park is partnering with Sip Studios to offer a Mommy & Me painting class. An artist will guide participants step by step through creating a painting so that mothers and their children can create matching works of art. All ages can participate, but a $ 50 ticket including supplies for two people is required in advance. The standard Smash Parks weekend brunch menu will be available, featuring $ 2 mimosas, bloody marys, and screwdrivers.
Location:6625 Coachlight Drive, West Des Moines
Hours: Class from 10 am to noon; Brunch served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact:(515) 313-0700,www.smashpark.com, Facebook
Kitchen + Pub + Patio Gilroy
Reserve your table now for family brunches at Gilroy’s on Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend. The special All You Care To Eat brunch is $ 24.99, with bottomless bloody marys, mimosas, and screwdrivers for an additional $ 14.99. Kids ages 7 to 12 eat for $ 9.99, and kids 6 and under eat free. Gilroy’s has a spacious, covered roof terrace for those seeking fresh air. Want to serve breakfast to your mom in bed? Gilroy’s also offers a take and cook special,which can be personalized and ordered online.
Location: 1238 Eighth St., West Des Moines
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Contact: (515) 809-1727; gilroyskitchen.com
Fleming’s
If mom likes to sleep, treat her to a sumptuous lunch or dinner. In addition to its standard menu, Fleming’s three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day Meal will be available on Saturdays and Sundays. The first course includes a salad of roasted golden beets with arugula and pistachio-crusted goat cheese. Choose from two filet mignon entrees with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($ 80) or lobster tail scampi ($ 90). Be sure to save room for a New York Cheesecake, Lime Pie, or Chocolate Sticky Butter Cake dessert. Reservations are recommended.
Location: 150 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy., West Des Moines
Hours: 11 am to 10 pm Saturday; 11 am-9pm Sunday
Contact: (515) 457-2916; flemingssteakhouse.com for reservations
Elle Wignall covers meals for the registry. Reach her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @ElleWignallDMR.
