A year of transformation for the digital engineering company Nagarro SE





With its diverse base of 750 blue chip customers from 50 countries and strong demand for digital solutions, Nagarro has performed well despite the ongoing pandemic. Nagarro’s turnover increased from 402.4 million in 2019 to 430.4 million in 2020, (+ 7%). Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS figure, increased 38% from 55.0 million in 2019 to 76.2 million in 2020. “Many of our clients and colleagues have faced a difficult year 2020” , said Cindy wolf, a general manager of Nagarro based in New York City. “We have been able to continue to develop and grow as a business, creating important new digital products and services for our customers.”

Nagarro successfully pursued the plan to separate from its parent company Allgeier and go public. At December 16, 2020, Nagarro SE was listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with an initial listing of 69.00 and was closed on December 30, 2020 with an increase of approximately 32% to 91.00. While preparing the list, Nagarro also introduced a new logo, new branding and a new website. This was implemented internally with the marketing and design team and underscored the friendly and humanistic nature of Nagarro. Over many years, Nagarro has invested in building a modern, agile, entrepreneurial and people-centered business with a distinctive organizational design and culture. As a virtual and global company without a head office, Nagarro places particular emphasis on its unique corporate value of “CARING” an acronym for Client-centric, Agile, Responsible, Intelligent, Non-hierarchical, and Global. During a year of disruption, Nagarro’s organizational design allowed for a smooth continuation of day-to-day operations and rapid adjustments to changing market conditions. “The past year has shown that thanks to our agility and our unique CARING culture, we can emerge stronger from a crisis,” says Neeraj Chhibba, member of the Nagarro Finance Council. “We are convinced that our values, our capabilities and our relationships with our customers form a solid basis for sustainable future success.” About Nagarro Nagarro (FRA: NA9) is a world leader in digital engineering. They help customers to become innovative and digitally-driven companies and thus to win in their markets. Nagarro stands out for its entrepreneurial, agile and global character, its CARING mindset and its “Thinking Breakthroughs” approach. From December 31, 2020, the company employed more than 8,600 people in 25 countries. For more information visit www.nagarro.com ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220 SOURCE Nagarro

