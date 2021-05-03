Partners Value Split Corp. will buy back its AA Preferred category





TORONTO, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Partners Value Split Corp. (the Company) today announced its intention to repurchase all of its 40,000,000 Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 7 (Preferred shares, series 7) for cash on May 20, 2021 (the Repayment date) in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares Series 7. The redemption price per Preferred Share, Series 7 will be C $ 25.50 plus accrued and unpaid dividends of C $ 0.30220 per share until May 20, 2021, for a total redemption price of $ 25.8022 Turnover per share (on Redemption price). Notice will be delivered to holders of Series 7 Preferred Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series 7 Preferred Shares. From the date of redemption, the Preferred Shares, Series 7 will cease to give right to dividends or any other participation in any distribution of the assets of the Company and their holders will not be able to exercise any of their other rights as shareholders. . in this regard, except to receive the Redemption Price (less any tax to be deducted and withheld by the Company). Following the redemption of the Preferred Shares, Series 7, the Company will consolidate the existing Capital Shares held by Partners Value Investments Inc. so that there are an equal number of Preferred Shares and Capital Shares outstanding. About Partners Value Split Corp. The Company holds a portfolio of approximately 119,611,000 Class A Limited Voting Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (the Brookfield Shares) which is expected to pay quarterly dividends sufficient to fund the quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and to enable the holders of the Company’s capital shares to participate in any capital appreciation of the Company’s shares. Brookfield. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $ 600 billion in assets under management in real estate, infrastructure, renewables, private equity and credit. BAM owns and operates long-term assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Leveraging its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world, including public and private pension plans, endowment and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private companies. fortune investors. BAM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BAM and BAM.A respectively. For more information, contact Leslie Yuen, Chief Financial Officer, at (416) 956-5142. This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and regulations. The words expected, will, agreed and activated and other expressions are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects and do not relate to historical matters or identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the repurchase of Class AA Preference Shares, Series 7. Although the company believes that the anticipated future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements are based on assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, as they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company differ significantly from future forecasts. the results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by forward-looking information and statements include: the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and currency rates, availability of equity and debt financing and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in other filings with Canadian securities regulators. We caution that the above list of important factors that could affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information in making decisions about the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, which may result from new information, future events or otherwise. Reference should be made to the most recent annual information form of the Company for a description of the principal risk factors.

