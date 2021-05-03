Xcelerate Inc. Announces Removal of “Yield” Sign from OTC Stock Quotes





MAULDIN, SC, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Xcelerate, Inc.(OTC Pink Sheets: “XCERT), a rapidly emerging leader in the assembly and development of advanced medical technology, today announced that it has taken all necessary steps to remove the” Yield “sign from its provided ticker page. by OTC Markets. to continue its commitment to ensure future compliance with registration requirements. Xcelerate has recently submitted all necessary documents to OTC Markets to be designated as a company in “ Pink Current Reports “level . As a result, OTC Markets removed the “Yield” sign this week. “We are delighted that the ‘yield’ sign has now been removed by OTC Markets and we have now received ‘Pink Current Reporting’ status,” said the CEO of Xcelerate. Michael o’shea. It is the fruit of the continuous efforts of our team to improve our corporate reputation and to impose on us increasingly high standards of corporate transparency. Investors can now more easily access information about our company and analyze the value and potential of Xcelerate, Inc., ”said O’Shea. “We are also making progress in seeking innovative acquisitions in the patent / engineering world and remain focused on engaging early stage medical technology companies in a controlled clinical care setting where these new developments can be followed. , tested and applied, ”he said. . “We strive to demonstrate that Xcelerate is worthy of great trust and we are committed to communicating openly with our shareholders as we move through the different levels of the market. SECURE PORT This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact concerning the the intention, belief or expectations of the Company, its directors or officers with regard to, among others: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the financial condition or results of operations of the company; (iii) the growth strategy and the operating strategy of the company; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions and their variations are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the statements. prospects resulting from various factors. . Media contact: Justin baronoff 561-750-9800; [email protected]. SOURCE Xcelerate, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos