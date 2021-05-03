Tyson Takes On Beyond Meat, Plant-Based Burger Impossible Foods, and Fake Meat

There’s no other way to say it: Tyson Foods Inc.’s first attempt at an alternative meat burger was a flop.

Two years ago, America’s largest meat company marketed a genuine beef and pea protein blend to consumers on a “flexible diet.” But the half-vegan, half-step galette turned out to be a tough sell. Tyson eventually shut him down, claiming only that he “constantly reviews the products.”

Now he’s back and trying again. On Monday, sausage maker Jimmy Dean unveiled a line of 100% vegan meat products including fresh patties, ground ‘beef’, fake bratwurst and Italian sausages. This is the company’s most ambitious bet on alternative proteins, and builds on recent the initiatives of other meat giants, including JBS SA and Marfrig, to take advantage of the rapidly growing market.

Where’s Big Meat? Meat producers like Tyson miss the fake meat boom Source: IRI



Tyson – and the rest of the conventional meat industry – face an uphill battle. The alternative meat trade is a space crowded with the likes of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods dominating the market. Critics of Big Meat have been harsh. Michele Simon, founder and former general manager of the Association of plant-based foods, called Tyson “completely ignorant”. Thomas George, president of an investment research firm that focuses on millennials, said the meat industry is lagging behind because it does not inherently understand why consumers are turning to knockoffs.

“You’ll see them try, but they mostly fall prone,” George said of the meat companies’ past attempts.

Tyson wants to prove his critics wrong. And for its part, the company recognizes its beginnings.

“There are so many opportunities left,” said David Ervin, vice president of alternative proteins at Tyson, in an interview. “We have seen incredible growth in this market, but know that we have only scratched the surface.”

Since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March 2020, Tyson’s share price had risen by around 32% until Friday, behind its 59% rise in its much smaller rival, Beyond Meat. Tyson rose 1.3% on Monday at 9:51 a.m. on news of its new launch while Beyond fell 3.6%.

Tyson’s topsoil is part of his new push into fake meat. Source: Tyson

For the meat giants of the world, winning the alternative meat race is not just an opportunity. It is more and more a fight for survival. Consumers want protein, but they are also concerned about their health and the environment, and plant-based meat is seen as the answer to both. The market is expected to grow to $ 450 billion and represent a quarter of the $ 1.8 trillion meat market by 2040, according to consulting firm Kearney, which also sees animal protein peak in 2025.

The proliferation of veggie burgers from small, nimble competitors is proof of this shift. Beyond and Impossible vegan meats are now sold everywhere from Burger King to Target. In February, Beyond announced a three-year deal with McDonald’s, one of Tyson’s biggest customers, as the preferred supplier of its new McPlant burger.

These successes have not gone unnoticed in the halls of Tyson’s headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Along with the products announced on Monday, the company has quietly set up a global infrastructure to design, produce and distribute fake meat products. Tyson has already started selling in European markets and will expand into Asia in the coming months with product launches planned in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Australia.

Change times By 2040, conventional meat will only represent 40% of the global market Source: Kearney



Meanwhile, JBS, the world’s largest meat packer, is considering a spin-off focused solely on plant-based meat. Marfrig Global Foods, another Brazil-based giant, is also reshuffling frameworks and drafting new strategies in the space which includes a partnership with crop trader Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Ervin of Tyson said 17% of all consumers will never cut back on meat, and on the other end, vegans and vegetarians, which make up around 8%. In the middle are the “plant curious” who are ready to try it. These people are generally younger, and that’s what Tyson targets. Although Ervin cannot disclose the growth of his current herbal portfolio, he said the company is happy with it.

“We’re trying to get a product that tastes like meat. From a meat company, which knows meat so well, our standards are pretty high, ”he said.

The meat companies say they are bringing scale, investment and decades of food industry know-how into the arena. Tyson’s Hillshire Farms, Jimmy Dean and Ball Park brands are mainstays of American kitchens, and the company wants to do the same for its herbal label Raised & Rooted.

“In the United States, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods started the race up front,” Gilberto Tomazoni, managing director of JBS, said in an interview. “But this is the start of a long term race.”

The incumbents, reinforced by their head start, do not feel threatened.

“We haven’t really seen brands owned by Hormel or Tyson in the marketplace very successful,” said Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, who estimated that Beyond and Impossible had more than 80% of the category. base of fresh faux ground beef. “All the other players fall by the wayside.”

The real competitor, in their view, is traditional meat, which is even cheaper, and the two companies recently lowered their prices in an attempt to close the gap.

Hormel told Bloomberg that its products are growing in popularity in “spaces we choose to focus on,” like plant-based pepperoni.

One of the keys to Beyond and Impossible’s success comes from the demonization of beef production, which is a powerful emitter of greenhouse gases. Critics claim that as long as industrial meat companies keep animals as the main purveyors of money, vegan products don’t offset but rather increase the carbon footprint. Others, resolutely on the vegetal side, welcome newcomers. Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii, an online marketplace for vegan products in Canada and the United States, called it proof that the herbal industry is having an impact on commercial animal agriculture.

“Some ethical vegans may not want to buy from a company that also produces meat, but I think it’s important for people to see the big picture,” he said.

Tyson learned his lesson on blending animal and plant ingredients. In addition to ending the pea and beef burger, the company has also removed egg whites from its plant-based chicken nuggets. Tests showed consumers liked them better without the eggs, and now the company is pushing its products to be all plants, Ervin said.

“We have reduced our portfolio of all factories in the future,” he said.

There was also external pressure. The company has become entangled with the Animal Defense Legal Fund and the Plant Based Foods Association, which have threatened legal action over the company’s use of the word “plant-based” to refer to nuggets containing eggs, according to correspondence obtained by Bloomberg. Tyson’s attorneys called the group’s definition of herbal “self-defined and self-serving” – and then said he had already removed them from products anyway.

Some analysts say it doesn’t matter that the meat companies aren’t leading the way. They usually have enough scale to try out products that may not last. Beyond Meat may have multiplied its share price since its IPO two years ago, but its market cap is still a fraction of that of Tyson and JBS.

“There is a lot of trial and error,” said Christine McCracken, senior animal protein analyst at Rabobank. “In an effort to get to market quickly, not all products may work.”

