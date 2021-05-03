Moderna agreement and Swedish donation strengthen COVAX vaccine sharing platform

GENEVA (Reuters) -Moderna to deliver 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year and Sweden has donated one million doses of AstraZeneca to the global COVAX program as it struggles to secure enough supplies to vaccinate the poorest people in the world.

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine as part of the COVAX coronavirus disease (COVID-19) program at Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 13 2021. REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri / File Photo

The advance purchase agreement with Moderna carries up to 500 million doses, but deployment will not begin until the fourth quarter, with 34 million doses available this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance announced on Monday.

The big one – 466 million – would not be available until next year, he said.

The agreement expands the portfolio of vaccine programs to eight and contains options for potentially accessing vaccine doses suitable for variants in the future, he said.

The deal follows the firing of U.S. drugmakers for emergency use by the WHO on Friday, a prerequisite for COVAX eligibility.

GAVI manages the COVAX vaccine sharing facility with the World Health Organization.

The Swedish donation is the second from a European Union member after France last month amid growing concerns over growing inequity in vaccine distribution after wealthy countries built up stocks of vaccines for their citizens .

The EU also wants the bloc to take over the vaccine diplomacy initiative from Russia and China.

DELAYS IN SUPPLY

Sweden suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reporting rare but serious blood clots among people who had received the vaccine. He then resumed the use of shooting, but only for people aged 65 or over.

These are doses that we do not need ourselves. We will receive large shipments (other vaccines) in the future, Per Olsson Fridh, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation, told the TT national news wire on Monday.

Given that Sweden has come as far as we have come by giving the AstraZenecas vaccine to people over 65, it seems safe to give those doses, he said. It is important that we do not sit around and hold these doses when the whole world is in need of vaccines.

The Swedes’ donation aims to help reduce short-term supply delays, ensuring that some countries can administer second doses to high-risk groups, Gavi said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on other countries to replicate the Swedish gesture. COVAX urgently needs 20 million doses this quarter to cover supply disruptions, especially for Africa, he said.

WHO has repeatedly urged richer countries to share excess doses to help immunize health workers in low-income countries and tame the pandemic that has killed more than 3.3 million people.

But COVAX has also been hit by supply issues with COVID-19 vaccines, including the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, where authorities have restricted exports due to its rapidly growing epidemic.

Moderna said in a statement that the doses would be offered at its lowest price without disclosing further details.

Since the end of February, GAVI has shipped 49 million doses of COVID-19 to 121 countries and economies, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Gavi CEO Seth Berkley said last month that COVAX aims to deliver a third of a billion doses by the middle of the year.

COVAX hopes to have 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, half of which will go to 92 low-income countries.