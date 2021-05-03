Business
Moderna agreement and Swedish donation strengthen COVAX vaccine sharing platform
GENEVA (Reuters) -Moderna to deliver 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year and Sweden has donated one million doses of AstraZeneca to the global COVAX program as it struggles to secure enough supplies to vaccinate the poorest people in the world.
The advance purchase agreement with Moderna carries up to 500 million doses, but deployment will not begin until the fourth quarter, with 34 million doses available this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance announced on Monday.
The big one – 466 million – would not be available until next year, he said.
The agreement expands the portfolio of vaccine programs to eight and contains options for potentially accessing vaccine doses suitable for variants in the future, he said.
The deal follows the firing of U.S. drugmakers for emergency use by the WHO on Friday, a prerequisite for COVAX eligibility.
GAVI manages the COVAX vaccine sharing facility with the World Health Organization.
The Swedish donation is the second from a European Union member after France last month amid growing concerns over growing inequity in vaccine distribution after wealthy countries built up stocks of vaccines for their citizens .
The EU also wants the bloc to take over the vaccine diplomacy initiative from Russia and China.
DELAYS IN SUPPLY
Sweden suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reporting rare but serious blood clots among people who had received the vaccine. He then resumed the use of shooting, but only for people aged 65 or over.
These are doses that we do not need ourselves. We will receive large shipments (other vaccines) in the future, Per Olsson Fridh, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation, told the TT national news wire on Monday.
Given that Sweden has come as far as we have come by giving the AstraZenecas vaccine to people over 65, it seems safe to give those doses, he said. It is important that we do not sit around and hold these doses when the whole world is in need of vaccines.
The Swedes’ donation aims to help reduce short-term supply delays, ensuring that some countries can administer second doses to high-risk groups, Gavi said.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on other countries to replicate the Swedish gesture. COVAX urgently needs 20 million doses this quarter to cover supply disruptions, especially for Africa, he said.
WHO has repeatedly urged richer countries to share excess doses to help immunize health workers in low-income countries and tame the pandemic that has killed more than 3.3 million people.
But COVAX has also been hit by supply issues with COVID-19 vaccines, including the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, where authorities have restricted exports due to its rapidly growing epidemic.
Moderna said in a statement that the doses would be offered at its lowest price without disclosing further details.
Since the end of February, GAVI has shipped 49 million doses of COVID-19 to 121 countries and economies, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Gavi CEO Seth Berkley said last month that COVAX aims to deliver a third of a billion doses by the middle of the year.
COVAX hopes to have 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, half of which will go to 92 low-income countries.
additional reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Simon Johnson in Stockholm, written by Stephanie Nebehay, edited by Josephine Mason and Louise Heavens
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]