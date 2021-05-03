Garrett Motion joint stock debuts on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol GTX





ROLLE, Switzerland – (BUSINESS WIRE) –Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) announced today that its common stock has started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which has the highest listing standards on the stock exchange, under the ticker symbol GTX. On April 30, 2021, Garrett emerged from his Chapter 11 restructuring with new funding and a strong balance sheet to strengthen its long-term competitive position and provide the resources and flexibility to solidify the company’s technology leadership. As part of this process, Garrett was able to remain a publicly traded company with the support of its new sponsors. Listing our common shares on the Nasdaq represents a new era for Garrett following the successful completion of our financial restructuring, said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett. The reputation of Nasdaq as a destination for innovative global technology companies is an ideal choice for Garrett. We have built in-house a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge technologies in turbo, electrification and connected vehicles and, through our new capital structure, we have improved our ability to seize both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. . Our successful listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is another milestone in Garrett’s evolution. About Garrett Motion Inc. Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers around the world for over 65 years with passenger vehicle, utility vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Cutting-edge Garretts technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. Our suite of turbocharging, electric supercharging and automotive software solutions enable the transportation industry to redefine and advance the movement. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of fact, that deal with activities, events or developments that we or our management expect, expect, plan, believe or predict will occur or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including including, without limitation, our statements regarding our chapter. 11 process. While we believe that forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors, which may cause Garrett’s actual results or performance to differ materially from any future results or performance. expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2020. March 2021, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the headings Risk Factors and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements.

