Elon Musk makes big promise in Texas, but critics fear he falls short

Tesla CEO recently tweeted that the Giga Texas site would be a boon to the state, bringing in 10,000 new jobs twice the original estimate. Here’s how experts say it could play out.

Currently under construction: Tesla’s Austin, Texas automobile manufacturing site, “Giga Texas,” is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. And the $ 1.1 billion plant is not only expected to produce cars. (and other auto-related products), but to create jobs. As Elon Musk recently claimed on Twitter, Giga Texas will be a boon to the state, bringing in 10,000 new jobs twice Original estimate it was planned.

This latest Gigafactory is Tesla’s fifth “Giga”, the others are in Nevada, New York, Germany and China and together they produce electric vehicles, batteries and solar technology for the car maker EV. Giga Texas is set to manufacture Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars, which it will deliver to the East Coast, as well as the Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi. Tesla is also exploring production its own lithium-ion battery cells, which it hopes to do by the end of 2021, and is currently deploying its first large-scale battery cell factories in the Gigafactories.

But while Musk uses public money, making big claims to help the Texans, it’s not clear that this will be the case. Experts fear that history could repeat itself as in the case of SpaceX, and Tesla might not bring well-paying jobs to residents. .

Why Texas?

Sitting on 2,000 acres of land in Travis County, Texas, next to the Colorado River, Giga Texas will be an “ecological paradise” open to the public, Musk boasted, with “birds in the trees, butterflies, fish in the stream, “elevating the plant to an amusement park level.

And, Giga Texas says it will be an asset to the local economy, according to the aforementioned new jobs. These include a IT manufacturing support technician, construction foreman, director of battery manufacturing engineering, architect, a automation control engineer, a senior software engineer And one ironworker most positions, simply requiring a high school diploma.

It’s not hard to see why Austin is an attractive place for Tesla. Austin already has a strong tech presence with Dell and the University of Texas and SXSW, for example. So many tech companies have made a mark there that the hilly area on the west side of Austin has been dubbed “Silicon Valley.” Meanwhile, Houston has had a reputation for aviation and space initiatives for decades. Especially with the startups entering the scene, the state has become a “pretty strong competitor to Silicon Valley,” said Mike Ramsey, vice president, analyst, automotive and smart mobility at Gartner. A crucial draw for tech companies: Texas is one of nine states that have no income tax. California, on the other hand, has the highest income tax rate in the country (the rate for the highest incomes is 13.3%).

As Laura Huffman, President and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, said, Tesla’s announcement is nothing new to the region. “For decades, Austin has gradually grown as as a center of technology and innovation, ”she said. Austin’s reputation for creativity and technology “is mutually reinforcing,” she added. “Tech and other companies are drawn to Austin for precisely this reason, they believe it is the type of place where their business can best grow.”

And the “sheer size of the state” is another big factor, said Bryant Walker Smith, associate professor in the University of South Carolina School of Law and Engineering. Smith wonders how far Tesla’s current operations – including associated employees – will move. The answer is still unknown.

Musk’s story in Texas

Giga Texas isn’t Musk’s first foray into Lone Star State. In 2014, SpaceX first innovated at its launch site in Brownsville, the poorest metropolitan area in the country.

And last March, Musk announced he would build a launch site and rocket manufacturing plant in Boca Chica, once a sleepy Texas town along the Gulf Coast near the Mexican border. Shortly after the announcement, Musk tweeted: “Please consider moving to Starbase or the Brownsville / South Padre area of ​​Texas and encourage your friends to do so! SpaceX’s recruitment needs for engineers, technicians, builders and essential support personnel of all kinds are increasing rapidly. ” As TechRepublic previously reported, Starbase is what Musk suggested renaming Boca Chica Village. Basically, Musk wants his own city. Earlier this year he tweeted, “[c]reating the town of Starbase, Texas. He then added: ‘From there to Mars, and therefore the stars. “

There are other reasons for Tesla’s choice. Site selection may vary by industry, but automotive sites have few requirements; you need labor, so it shouldn’t be a very rural area. And it’s good to be in an area with a network of suppliers, so moving to the South and Midwest are good options. Texas is also a good landing point due to its relative proximity to the East Coast, as Tesla’s other factories are located further west.

But while Texas may be a good choice for Elon Musk, the question remains: is it good for Texas?

Nate Jensen, professor at the University of Texas-Austin, is not sure. Jensen, who studies economic development programs, whether they work, how transparent they are, is “skeptical of public demands for job creation and wages,” based on his experience. SpaceX, for example, “has a habit of breaking promises,” Jensen said.

For its aerospace operation at Brownsville, SpaceX received incentives through the Texas Enterprise Fund, but failed to meet the job creation demands that the incentives demanded.

“They promised 300 jobs, a little incentive and got $ 400,000,” Jensen told TechRepublic. “They renegotiated because they could not do the work, then they failed again on this point,” he added. The full amount has been “reclaimed”.

He also doesn’t necessarily believe Tesla can deliver on its promise to create jobs.

“These are just public relations announcements, not real negotiations,” he said. What often happens with incentive programs is that “job creation is far from what is promised”, as happened in Brownsville. State and business have an interest in maintaining the illusion of job creation, however, Jensen noted, adding that “the government generally does not want to advertise when it does not keep its promises. . ” And in most cases, the job creation numbers just aren’t audited. There is also “a lot of leeway,” he added, counting “what is a job? Can you count contractors? Can you count part-time employees?”

It was rare, in fact, for this to happen in Brownsville and for the recovery to take place.

“’Collusion’ might be too strong a word, but it’s cooperative,” Jensen said. “Both sides look bad if it turns out to be unsuccessful.”

In a place like Brownsville, where the unemployment rate is high, you should get in writing exactly how many jobs will be created for residents, Jensen said. He worries about the “Walmart effect” or the negative impact on small businesses and on wages that can result from the arrival of a giant company in town.

For the new Giga Texas, Tesla has asked for tons of incentives, he said. “It’s the ‘Musk model’ for everything, but they haven’t asked for anything yet from the Texas Enterprise Fund, of which SpaceX was a part. My instinct is that something big will be announced, but there is nothing formal. . “

Instead, Tesla is part of Chapter 313, a state incentive program that forgives school taxes, which are very high, instead of income tax. This means that the company only needs to create 25 jobs. Even still, Tesla changed the language. “It’s a signal that they’re worried that they won’t even be able to meet the demands of these 25 jobs,” Jensen said. “No one else in the program seems to be rewriting the language about these salaries.”

Austin, in particular, doesn’t necessarily need another company like Tesla to come into the picture.

“Austin has low unemployment, a tech boom, and struggles with both infrastructure and the high cost of living,” he said. “We are fighting against excessive growth,” he said, which is why Travis County, which gave the incentive to Tesla, “in fact suspended its incentive program, claiming that” we don’t want use public money for this, we are already an attractive county. “

If Tesla came to Austin on his own, without public money, Jensen wouldn’t be worried. As it stands, “it could quickly turn into a loss,” he warned. What is happening is that the region is turning into a mini Silicon Valley. Californians are pushing up housing prices, for example.

“We have a proposal on homelessness. We are struggling as Seattle is struggling,” Jensen said. “We need every public dollar.”

