Pfizer’s earnings are Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.

stocks have kept pace with the market so far this year, rising 7.5% while
S&P 500
was up 11.7% and the S&P 500 healthcare sector index gained 7.7%. The next indications as to whether this can continue will come on Tuesday.
Pfizer
must publish its latest financial results before the start of trading. A conference call with analysts and investors is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time time.
In the midst of the pandemic, Pfizer completed a multi-year transformation, abandoning dozens of ancillary businesses to focus entirely on the development and acquisition of new drugs. The company says the success of its widely used Covid-19 vaccine has proven the viability of this new model.
Still, Pfizer stocks lag the S&P 500 over the long term. Pfizer is up 6% since the start of 2020, while the S&P 500 is up 30.2%. The two biotechs with the Covid-19 vaccines, BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA), meanwhile, are up 495% and 854%, respectively, over the same period.
contrary to
Johnson & johnson
(JNJ) and
AstraZeneca
(AZN), the other big pharmaceutical companies that have marketed Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer says it is selling its vaccine for profit. But investors have shown little appreciation for those vaccine sales, which the company says will account for $ 15 billion in revenue this year.
Pfizer shares are trading at 12.4 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, just below the 5-year average of 12.6 times, according to FactSet.
Here’s a look at investor expectations and recent history.
Analysts expect Pfizer to report earnings of $ 0.78 per share and revenue of $ 13.7 billion, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet.
Pfizer reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $ 0.42 per share in February, below FactSet consensus estimates of $ 0.50 per share and $ 11.7 billion in revenue.
Pfizer’s results report comes after a tough week for big profits in biopharmacy.
Bristol Myers Squibb
(BMY),
Merck
(MRK),
Amgen
(AMGN), and
Eli lilly
(LLY) all had disappointing results.
AbbVie
(ABBV) caused a rare positive surprise among large-cap biopharmaceutical companies.
On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech said they have asked European Union regulators to extend their conditional authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine to allow its use in adolescents aged 12 to 15. administration on April 9.
Also on Friday, Reuters reported that Pfizer was starting to export doses of its U.S.-made Covid-19 vaccine.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos