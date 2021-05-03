Pfizer’s earnings are Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.

Text size





Pfizer



stocks have kept pace with the market so far this year, rising 7.5% while



S&P 500



was up 11.7% and the S&P 500 healthcare sector index gained 7.7%. The next indications as to whether this can continue will come on Tuesday.

Pfizer



must publish its latest financial results before the start of trading. A conference call with analysts and investors is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time time.

In the midst of the pandemic, Pfizer completed a multi-year transformation, abandoning dozens of ancillary businesses to focus entirely on the development and acquisition of new drugs. The company says the success of its widely used Covid-19 vaccine has proven the viability of this new model.

Still, Pfizer stocks lag the S&P 500 over the long term. Pfizer is up 6% since the start of 2020, while the S&P 500 is up 30.2%. The two biotechs with the Covid-19 vaccines, BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA), meanwhile, are up 495% and 854%, respectively, over the same period.

contrary to



Johnson & johnson



(JNJ) and



AstraZeneca



(AZN), the other big pharmaceutical companies that have marketed Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer says it is selling its vaccine for profit. But investors have shown little appreciation for those vaccine sales, which the company says will account for $ 15 billion in revenue this year.

Pfizer shares are trading at 12.4 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, just below the 5-year average of 12.6 times, according to FactSet.

Here’s a look at investor expectations and recent history.

Analysts expect Pfizer to report earnings of $ 0.78 per share and revenue of $ 13.7 billion, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet.

Pfizer reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $ 0.42 per share in February, below FactSet consensus estimates of $ 0.50 per share and $ 11.7 billion in revenue.

Pfizer’s results report comes after a tough week for big profits in biopharmacy.



Bristol Myers Squibb



(BMY),



Merck



(MRK),



Amgen



(AMGN), and



Eli lilly



(LLY) all had disappointing results.



AbbVie



(ABBV) caused a rare positive surprise among large-cap biopharmaceutical companies.

Over 130 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTechs Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 162 million doses have been delivered to local authorities.

On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech said they have asked European Union regulators to extend their conditional authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine to allow its use in adolescents aged 12 to 15. administration on April 9.

Also on Friday, Reuters reported that Pfizer was starting to export doses of its U.S.-made Covid-19 vaccine.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at [email protected]