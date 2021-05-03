Oil Rises More Than 1% As Demand Hopes Boost Sentiment





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil rose more than 1% on Monday as Chinese economic figures and the vaccination rate in the United States indicated a strong rebound in demand in the world’s two largest economies. FILE PHOTO: Oil storage containers are seen, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Los Angeles, California, United States April 7, 2021. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Investors, however, remain wary of record infection rates in India, the world’s third largest importer of fuel, as well as OPEC + ‘s higher oil supply. Brent rose 92 cents, or 1.4%, to $ 67.68 a barrel at 11:21 a.m. EDT (3:21 p.m. GMT). US West Texas Intermediate rose 96 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 64.54 a barrel. The United States and China, the world’s two largest consumers of oil, are expected to lead to a recovery in demand following the coronavirus pandemic. Even though COVID-19 cases hit record highs this week, oil prices have risen due to the growing number of vaccines in developed markets, according to a report by BofA Global Research. Recent data indicate the great effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infections and deaths. About a third of U.S. residents have been fully vaccinated, Reuters coronavirus tracker here shown. Meanwhile, Chinese crude imports hit a seasonal record on average in February and March thanks to increased car sales, a pickup in local travel and a strong industrial backdrop, BofA Global Research said. Yet some parts of the world such as India are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases. India reported more than 300,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday for the 12th consecutive day. The new wave of the virus already caused fuel sales to drop in April. India’s nervousness is currently preventing oil prices from continuing to rise, said Louise Dickson, analyst at Rystad Energy. Brent has risen nearly 30% this year, recovering from historic lows of last year thanks to record cuts in supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as the ‘OPEC +. However, OPEC + decided last week to stick with a plan to increase supply slightly from May 1, and OPEC output soared in April, spurred on by a Iran push, according to a Reuters investigation. [OPEC/O] Tehran and world powers are leading talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that could increase global oil supplies if a deal goes through. Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday that Tehran expects US sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted. Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Florence Tan Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans

