Warren Buffett still thinks Berkshire Hathaway stock is cheap enough to buy

1 min ago

There is no bubble in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares, as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger still believe they are cheap enough to spend over $ 6 billion buying them back in the first quarter, and possibly be over a billion dollars since then.

The buybacks were executed even as Berkshire Hathaway shares continued to hit record highs. Class A shares set 17 record closes during the quarter and Class B shares set 18 records, including seven in March. In April, class A shares set 8 records and class B shares set 7 records.

Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its Monday 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it repurchased a total of $ 6.57 billion of shares in the first three months of 2021. This included $ 1.69 billion of Class A shares at a weighted average price of $ 366,073.56 and $ 4.88 billion of Class B shares at $ 237.44, according to a MarketWatch calculation of SEC data.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith said first-quarter buybacks were above his initial forecast of $ 5.0 billion for the quarter. And Meredith said recent disclosures suggest an additional $ 1.4 billion in shares may have been repurchased since the end of March.

We believe that the share buyback will continue to be active as we have estimated [Berkshire Hathaways] The stock’s price is currently 13% below its intrinsic value, Meredith wrote in a note to clients.

In July 2018, Berkshire Hathaway changed its share buyback program to give Chairman and CEO Buffett and Vice Chairman Munger more flexibility as to when they can buy back shares. The program stipulates that the shares can be repurchased as long as Buffett and Munger believe the prices are below Berkshires’ intrinsic value, which is prudently determined, and as long as Berkshire has at least $ 20 billion in cash and cash. cash equivalents.

Looking back, it looks like Buffett and Munger know what they’re doing, because Class A BRK.A shares,
+ 2.38%
jumped 2.1% on Monday to a high noon of $ 421,125.88 and class B BRK.B shares,
+ 2.13%
climbed 1.9% to a record high of $ 280.11.

FactSet, MarketWatch

Over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway announced that it had grown to $ 11.7 billion in the first quarter, following a loss of $ 49.7 billion in the same period a year ago, citing market gains and better insurance results.

Read more: Warren Buffett cautions investors not to bet on stocks.

Read also: Charlie Munger hates the rise of bitcoins: disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.

Here is the monthly breakdown of Berkshires buybacks in the first quarter:

Month

 Shares (Class A)

 Price

 Amount

January

1,534

$ 348,488.65

$ 534.6 million

February

1,959

$ 362,748.29

$ 710.6 million

March

1,113

$ 396,162.91

$ 440.9 million

Total

4,606

$ 366,073.56

$ 1.69 billion

Month

 Shares (Class B)

 Price

 Amount

January

10 661 127

$ 231.68

$ 2.47 billion

February

5,341,489

$ 237.06

$ 1.27 billion

March

4,545,124

$ 251.40

$ 1.14 billion

Total

20 547 740

$ 237.44

$ 4.88 billion

The volume-weighted average prices were $ 373,970.54 for Class A shares and $ 242.91 for Class B shares, according to a MarketWatch calculation of FactSet data.

As of July 2018, Berkshire Hathaway has repurchased a total of $ 37.65 billion of its shares, including $ 8.88 billion of Class A shares and $ 28.77 billion of Class B shares.

The company still had the resources to repurchase many more shares, as the company had $ 56.83 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021.

UBS Meredith said it had raised its share buyback forecast for 2021 to $ 11 billion, from $ 9 billion. He said his forecast might turn out to be too conservative, given Buffetts’ comments that Berkshire could not buy shares of other companies at as low a price as his own.

Over the past 12 months, class A shares of Berkshire Hathaways have risen 53.3% and class B shares have climbed 53.7%. Meanwhile, the XLF SPDR Financial Select Sector exchange-traded fund,
+ 0.77%
rose 65.5% and the S&P 500 SPX index,
+ 0.36%
increased by 48.2%.

