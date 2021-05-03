Stable Coin Developer X8 AG Plans to List Its Common Shares on North American and European Stock Exchanges





FRIBORG, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – X8 AG. (X8) in preparation for the launch of its crypto X8currency stable coin, X8 plans to have their common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) with cross-listings planned for the open market segment of the Exchange. Frankfurt (FSE)) in Germany and the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the United States. X8 AG has selected Listing Partners Sarl, as exclusive financial advisers for registrations. Listing partners will be the advisers and underwriters of X8 in connection with a contemplated pre-listing offer of common shares by syndication of the issue to its subscription group. In addition, as part of the international affiliations of Listing Partners groups, Antevorta Capital Partners Ltd. has been engaged to provide listing services to assist X8 in the listing process on CSE, FSE and OTC. As part of the listing process, X8 must have prepared a non-offer prospectus to be submitted to securities regulatory authorities for review and approval. If the prospectus approves the approval process, an application for listing of X8 common shares on the CSE will be submitted for listing approval. Once CSE registration is granted, submission of a cross-list request on ESF and OTC is scheduled. Gregor Koelj, CEO of X8, said today: Currently, there are no other stablecoin projects listed on a regulated stock exchange. We believe that this exclusive position will enhance the visibility of the X8s at the forefront while gaining significant recognition and access to financial markets. He added that at the same time, X8 AG was asking to obtain the authorization of the stable coin X8currency by the Swiss financial regulator, FINMA. The public listing of X8 AG is expected to give financial market investors the rare opportunity to invest directly in a stable coin development project that management believes may have a long-term global view. The ongoing work on stablecoins X8currency is a value-preserving digital currency payment instrument that is expected to challenge established tokenized payment instruments with a cutting-edge fintech of its own. The story continues About X8 AG Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Switzerland, X8 AG intends to provide cost-effective and reliable global digital cross-border payment instrument solutions. The company has successfully launched its initial X8X utility token coin offering. Currently, X8 is preparing to launch its stable currency X8currency as a digital currency through its application to FINMA which, upon approval, would grant X8 the ability to continue market operations under a Sandbox regulatory regime and apply for a Fintech license (license light bank) accordingly. The Regulatory Sandbox regime allows Swiss companies to accept deposits of up to CHF 1 million as a stable coin issuer, while the Swiss Fintech license would allow the company to accept deposits up to CHF 100 million. of CHF as a bank, in which such deposits could be found. the shape of the X8 currency and the assets supporting the stablecoin units. Visit: www.X8AG.io About Listing Partners Sarl and the Listing Partners Ltd. group of companies Listing Partners is an international investment firm specializing in the financial markets ecosystem. Their goal is to create and manage the IPO plan for companies by working with senior management for successful listing and funding. Antevorta Capital Partners Ltd. is a member of the Listing Partners group of companies. She has successfully supported small and medium-sized businesses in the registration and fundraising process since 1998. Their experience and know-how guide their clients in all aspects of the IPO, mainly on the Canadian Stock Exchange, which often results in cross quotes. opportunities in other international markets. For more information contact: [email protected] For more information on X8, contact: Gregor Koelj, [email protected] Warning All statements regarding our expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives for management for future operations, including words such as anticipate, if, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, should, will, and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or accomplishments to differ materially from expected results, performance or achievements. X8 AG has no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or change our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos