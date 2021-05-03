Business
Robinhood made $ 331 million from its clients’ trading activities in the first quarter of 2021
Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images
Robinhood reaped a record amount of revenue from customer transactions in the first quarter of 2021, as the retail giant nears its public debut.
The millennial preferred stock trading app raised $ 331 million in payment for the order flow money brokerage firms receive for directing transactions from clients to market makers in the first quarter of 2021, according to a recent regulatory filing by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This compares to the $ 221 million earned by Robinhood from order flow payment in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the $ 91 million earned in the first quarter of 2020.
Robinhood and others in the online brokerage industry rely on what is known as Order Flow Payment as a source of income instead of commissions. A pioneer of “free trading”, Robinhood’s business model revolves around back-end payments, in the absence of commissions.
Market makers, such as Citadel Securities or Virtu, pay e-brokers like Robinhood for the right to execute transactions with clients. The broker receives a small commission for the stocks routed, which can run into the millions when clients trade as actively as this year.
Robinhood, which is slated to go public on the Nasdaq in the first half of 2021, made $ 133 million in payment for order flow from stock trades, while $ 198 million came from options trading.
The boom in order flow coincided with record retail activity and new accounts receivable in the industry.
The Silicon Valley startup found itself in the middle of a firestorm in January amid GameStop’s short squeeze, which was fueled in part by Reddit-focused retail investors. JMP Securities believes Robinhood added nearly 6 million new customers in the first two months of the year.
Payment for order flow is common practice, but it is often criticized for its lack of transparency. GameStop’s business craze has shed light on the revenue stream, and many lawmakers have looked at the practice. Main Street argued that this gives Robinhood reason to encourage more business.
Over the weekend, legendary investor Warren Buffett said that Robinhood has “become a very important part of the casino side, the casino group, which has joined the stock market in the last year or so. a year and a half”.
Robinhood refuted that “people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they’re the only oracles to invest.”
Become a smarter investor withCNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV.
Register to start afree trial today.
with reporting from CNBC’s Kate Rooney.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]