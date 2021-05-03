Truck driver shortage could fuel soaring gasoline prices





A looming fuel shortage could mean more pain at the pump this summer, but it’s not due to a lack of oil and gasoline production. Instead, the drivers needed to deliver fuel to service stations are scarce. GAS PRICES ARE RISING AND MAY INCREASE FURTHER IN SPRING: ANALYST According to the National Tank Truck Carriers trade group, up to 25% of trucks are parked nationwide because there are not enough qualified tanker drivers. This number is up 15% from the start of last summer. Demand for drivers was hit when lockdowns induced by a pandemic triggered sharp declines in the gasoline market and drivers switched to other jobs. However, the return to pre-pandemic numbers has been further undermined by unemployment benefits and stimulus checks that prevent people from re-entering the workforce. “It’s harder to get people to work in a vacation region, when they can be paid to stay home,” Phil Flynn, senior executive and market analyst for Price Futures Group, told FOX Business. Flynn is also a contributor to the network. In addition to government assistance, which can amount to more than the weekly wage, the tanker driver industry faces more barriers to entry than a career as a regular truck driver. The process can take up to six months to obtain a license. To be certified, tank truck drivers must obtain a commercial driver’s license, complete a four-week course, as well as 160 hours of training. With truck driving schools closed, the supply of new drivers ready to replace retired drivers has also dried up. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Now economists warn that refueling could be particularly difficult as millions of people are returning to the roads after a year of being stranded at home. As a result, drivers can expect higher gasoline prices, said Grady Trimble of FOX Business to Varney & Co. “It’s only just getting started,” Flynn told FOX Business. “We are seeing a huge increase in demand. People want to go on vacation, and vacation areas could be the hardest hit. Fuel shortages are expected to take effect in early summer in markets that are popular summer destinations, such as the beach or the mountains, according to industry experts. Most of the blackouts to date have been reported in places like Florida, Arizona and northwestern Missouri during the recent recess. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline could reach $ 3.50 per gallon. To avoid running into gasoline roadblocks, AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee told FOX Business the organization recommends saving fuel by combining errands, reducing air conditioning and choosing the most fuel efficient vehicle for owners of multiple cars. “And refuel before you get to your destination,” said McGee. “Gasoline will probably be cheaper than in town.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos